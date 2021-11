The matchup between the Hawkeyes and the Huskers on Friday will be the battle of the backup quarterbacks. Or, in Iowa’s case, the formerly backup quarterback. Hawkeye sophomore QB Alex Padilla will be making his third start as the 9-2 Hawkeyes take on the 3-8 Huskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. And Padilla’s counterpart on the Nebraska sideline will be backup quarterback Logan Smothers — someone who has played primarily in garbage time this season.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO