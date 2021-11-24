ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Best Foods for Men to Slow Aging After 50, Say Dietitians

By Rebecca Strong
EatThis
EatThis
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hj0O0_0d5iii2o00
Shutterstock

Listen up, men: sure, aging is inevitable—but scientists now know that there are a number of things you can do to slow the whole process down, like exercising regularly, getting plenty of sleep each night, limiting how much alcohol you drink, and eating a nutritious, balanced diet filled with antioxidants. In fact, your diet can play a significant role in how your body ages. While eating right is important at every stage of your life, experts say it's especially crucial as you get older.

So, which foods should you be focusing on? Well, in the so-called "Blue Zones" of the world—regions that have the highest concentration of people over the age of 100—it's all about plant-based eating. According to Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, people who eat plant-based foods are up to 50% less likely to develop chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Conversely, studies show that processed foods can actually expedite aging.

As the old saying goes, you are what you eat—so, if your goal is to be more youthful inside and out as you get older, here are some of the best foods for guys to slow aging after 50. After, be sure to consult our list of the Eating Habits That Slow Down Aging After 50, Says Dietitian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLdAr_0d5iii2o00
Shutterstock

It's easy to love avocados, with their rich, creamy texture that elevates everything from sandwiches and salads to tacos and omelets—but here's one more reason to add this food to your shopping list.

"Avocados are high in the 'good for you' type of fat—monounsaturated fat—which helps with reducing spikes in blood sugar," says Rachel Fine, RD and owner of the NYC nutrition counseling service To The Pointe Nutrition. "The vitamins and fat content of avocados provides a boost of age-defying antioxidants and phytochemicals. Vitamins B and C, in addition to folate and magnesium, lutein, and beta-carotene are just some of the main anti-aging antioxidants found in this fruit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NVl6_0d5iii2o00
Shutterstock

Whether you steam it, roast it, or air fry it, asparagus is one vegetable that you should definitely be piling onto your plate. Why? Not only have asparagus been linked to the prevention of certain types of cancer, but it's also one of the best food sources of prebiotics, which facilitate the growth of beneficial bacteria in your gut.

"Men need to be mindful to consume a range of prebiotic-rich foods to slow the aging process," says Kara Landau, gut health expert RD and founder at Uplift Food. "When our gut bacteria is well nourished, the microbiome is more diverse which, in turn, improves our immune system, decreases inflammation, and supports our mood. This compound effect of a healthy gut helps to delay the onset of lifestyle diseases and physical ailments that occur later in life, as well as prevent the onset of depression that may be brought on with lifestyle changes commonly experienced in this age group such as mid-life crisis, retirement, and loneliness."

Asparagus, in particular, contains inulin, a type of prebiotic fiber that promotes healthy digestion and feeds the "good" bacteria in the gut.

For those who need a quick and easy snack on the go, Landau recommends a handful of Prebiotic Puffs, which contain a scientifically supported blend of fibers, prebiotics, and probiotics proven to support digestive and immune health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Voum_0d5iii2o00
Shutterstock

Janet Coleman, RD with TheConsumerMag.com, says fish is an ideal source of protein to focus on as you age for several reasons.

"In one study, people over 50 who consumed fish at least once a week had a 16% lower risk of heart disease and a 25% lower risk of death from all causes," she explains. "Researchers believe this is because fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and blood pressure."

According to Coleman, your body produces less and less of these essential fatty acids on its own as you age—which is why it's especially important to prioritize foods that are high in omega-3's after the age of 50.

As for which fish you should be eating—salmon, Atlantic mackerel, cod, herring, and light canned tuna have the most omega-3 fatty acids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpiP3_0d5iii2o00
Shutterstock

Eating your greens is one of the best ways to slow down the aging process, says Marissa Meshulam, RD and founder of MPM Nutrition.

"Dark leafy greens can help slow down cognitive decline in aging adults," she adds.

Spinach, kale, arugula, and Swiss chard are especially rich in vitamin K, a protective micronutrient known to have an anti-inflammatory effect in the body, which means it can be beneficial in regards to age-related conditions such as cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7tU0_0d5iii2o00
Shutterstock

Almonds, walnuts, and other nuts are high in powerful phytochemicals that may promote health in a myriad of ways as you get older. In fact, a 2019 study in the journal Antioxidants found that nuts can lower risk factors for several age-related diseases and play a key role in overall lifespan by decreasing inflammation and oxidative stress.

"Nuts like almonds are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant known for keeping skin healthy and youthful and preventing facial wrinkles," adds Meshulam. "Other nuts like walnuts provide omega 3 fatty acids, which can reduce inflammation involved in cognitive decline."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqirO_0d5iii2o00
Shutterstock

Berries, plums, apples, and sweet cherries are among the fruits highest in antioxidants. That's noteworthy, says Meshulam, since antioxidants protect cells from the free radical damage that promotes aging.

Try adding berries to smoothies, oats, yogurt, and granola — or just snack on a handful plain. When you don't have any fresh fruit on hand at home, Meshulam also loves That's It bars, which contain two whole servings of fruit with no added sugar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages Your Skin Faster, Says Science

We can try all the creams and moisturizers that we want, but there are certain physical effects of aging on our skin that can't be stopped. Thankfully, what we eat and drink plays a large role in how our skin ages with each passing year, which means that we do have some control over the rate of aging depending on the diet we choose to follow.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Habit for Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

Anyone who tells you that coffee is unhealthy for you probably doesn't know all of the facts. Coffee by itself can actually be categorized as an excellent addition to your diet. Not only does it help with preventing disease and managing weight, but sipping on a cup of java every morning can even lead to a longer life. No really—it's true.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Drink that Reduces Visceral Fat, Says Dietitian

Looks like it's time to spill the tea. Did you know tea has compounds that can boost our metabolism? The caffeine and antioxidants in tea are thought to play a role in increasing our metabolism and contributing to fat loss over time. Outside of weight loss, tea has a variety...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Best Way to Stay Healthy in Older Age, New Study Says

There are no shortcuts when it comes to aging gracefully. If maintaining mobility, cognition, and overall quality of life well into old age was as easy as flipping a switch, we would all be running marathons at the age of 85. They may be boring and bothersome at times, but...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
bicycling.com

6 Best Seeds to Eat for a Nutrition Boost, According to Dietitians

Any hard-charging cyclist can’t fuel their bodies on carbs alone. You also need a well-rounded balance of other macronutrients—like protein and fat—along with an assortment of essential vitamins and minerals. It’s important to seek out options that give you a legitimate nutritional punch, which is why it’s time to go nuts for seeds.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Why a Dietitian Says Women Should Ditch Their Diets During the Holidays to Stay Healthy

As the holidays get closer and closer, many women start to feel a familiar sense of anxiety. Whether they’ve been committed to a diet or simply wanting to stay at their current weight, some people feel like they have to restrict themselves during the holidays. It can mean missing out on some delicious meals, or when they inevitably splurge, those pesky feelings of guilt can come rushing in. But it doesn’t have to be that way! We talked to a dietician who says you don’t have to diet during the holidays to be healthy.
DIETS
Austin Daily Herald

Jena DeMoss: Dietitians recommend these anti-inflammatory food

Inflammation is when a physical ailment in the body elicits an immune response. Research links the inflammation “process” to possibilities of developing a disease. It makes sense to eat foods that help limit inflammation and help prevent disease. Include the following foods in your meal plan to help control inflammation in your body.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Intermittent Fasting Mistake, Dietitian Says

Let's be honest: Intermittent fasting is not for the faint of heart. It takes strategy, commitment, and a hefty dose of willpower… but now, a registered dietitian is sharing a new way to think about what your body needs, plus four tips to make your intermittent fasting practice healthier, and more successful for weight loss.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Processed Foods#Vitamins#Dietitians#Rd#The Pointe Nutrition
EatThis

This Is The Best Weight Loss Diet If You Have Diabetes, New Study Says

If you or an adult you know wants to lose weight or stay at a current weight in order to help manage type 2 diabetes, incorporating a low energy diet might be the best option, according to a new study that was just published in Diabetologia, a journal from the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.
DIETS
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Habits for Your Immunity, Say Dietitians

You've probably heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. The meal is referred to as the most important for good reason—eating breakfast helps with weight management and improves energy and concentration levels. The first, most important meal also serves as a good opportunity to help you stay healthy, as there are many opportunities with breakfast to boost your body's immunity.
RECIPES
EatThis

Popular Foods Behind Your Winter Weight Gain, Say Dietitians

With temperatures rapidly getting cooler, it's natural to lament the shorter days, the need to bundle up, and the sudden dearth of opportunities for outdoor recreation. However, that's not the only thing you might be worried about as winter creeps closer: for many people, colder weather and less time spent outside make weight gain feel practically inevitable.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
shefinds

Dietitians Swear By These Mood-Boosting Foods For Seasonal Affectiveness Disorder

The winter season can be a very hard time emotionally, mentally, and physically. The colder weather not only makes it harder to get outside, but the earlier sunset means that you get less sunlight too. Being trapped indoors most of the time can take its toll—for many, it can even manifest into Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). SAD is a type of depression that is triggered by weather change and seasons, particularly when the weather gets colder. While some people can have SAD in the spring and summer months, it is most commonly experienced in the fall and winter. Symptoms can range from low energy, feelings of hopelessness, low moods, and difficulty concentrating, among other things.
DIETS
Inverse

Can fasting or keto slow aging? Scientists are skeptical

Maybe don’t change your diet because it worked for a mouse. The term “anti-aging” has jumped from moisturizer containers and vials of retinol serum to cookbooks and herbal supplements. For these, “anti-aging” is not only a cosmetic effect — smooth skin, clear eyes — but a nutritional strategy that can actually slow the age-related deterioration of the body and brain by fine-tuning our internal molecular process. Or can it?
DIETS
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Combinations for Faster Weight Loss, Say Dietitians

While eating breakfast every morning isn't necessarily essential to lose weight, it has been proven to help—especially when you opt for the right meal. "Studies show that protein-rich breakfasts stimulate satiety hormones more than breakfasts with the same calories but are higher in either fat or carbohydrates. Specifically, these protein-rich meals are more effective at keeping ghrelin (the hunger hormone) lower compared to carb- or fat-rich meals," says Julie Upton, MS, RD, a registered dietitian on our Medical Expert Board.
DIETS
EatThis

Worst Eating Habits During Thanksgiving To Avoid, Says Dietitian

The eating season officially begins this week with Thanksgiving. From Turkey Day to New Year's Day, many of us overindulge, skip workouts, and drink more alcohol compared to other times of the year. According to the Calorie Control Council, the average Turkey Day feast packs in more than 3,000 calories and 150 grams of fat in a Thanksgiving meal. That's the calorie equivalent of more than eight glazed chocolate doughnuts.
DRINKS
EatThis

Eating Habits to Avoid If You Want a Healthy Gut, Say Dietitians

It seems like everyone has been talking about the importance of gut health lately. From the benefits of taking probiotics to the importance of consuming high-fiber foods, gut health has been at the top of many minds—including medical professionals and dietitians. And for good reason. According to research, a healthy gut is massively important for your mental health and mood, for staving off chronic disease, and even as simple as experiencing better digestion.
FITNESS
easyhealthoptions.com

Food vs. anti-aging wonder drugs: Which works best

You’ve often read here about how food affects health and, in particular, the aging process. Research has revealed that eating red meat ages you more quickly and that a Mediterranean diet can keep frailty from making you helpless as you age. So we’re learning that the right food is powerful...
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Supplements for Your Health

Millions of Americans take supplements on a regular basis to stay healthy, boost their immune system, help fight off illness or to lose weight. But you could be taking something that's dangerous for your health. There's a lot of hype around the billion dollar industry and while some products do give added health benefits, many pose a risk. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who reveal 9 supplements to avoid and explain why they're bad for your health. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NUTRITION
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy