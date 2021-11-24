ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan, NY

Drone giveaway raises funds for Cub Scouts

By Jason Klaiber
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGiPZ_0d5iiddB00

JORDAN – Until the end of the month, the proprietor of a Jordan coffee shop will be raising money for the local Cub Scouts through a drone giveaway.

Ernest Hamm, who runs the Clinton Street Cafe, has decided to hand the controls of the remotely piloted aircraft over to whoever guesses closest to the amount of coffee beans contained in the urn by the cafe entrance.

People who stop in are encouraged to make as many estimates as they wish. Each time they do so, their guess is written on a slip of paper along with their name and phone number. That slip is then stapled to the required $1 contest entry fee and dropped into a separate two-gallon jar.

Once Nov. 30 rolls around, the drone will be presented to the lucky guesser and the entirety of the money gathered in the till will be donated to the Jordan-Elbridge area Cub Scouts to cover costs associated with their organized activities.

“This fundraiser helps us and the families pay for these Scouts to stay in the program and learn all the valuable lessons we can teach them,” said Jeremiah Jaeger, the bear den leader and spokesperson for Cub Scout Pack 102. “It’s nice to see the community is giving back.”

Jaeger said the program gets the participants outdoors and momentarily away from electronics while teaching them about the use of pocket knives, fire building, proper campsite selection, and the checklist for essentials to bring on a hike.

He said that depending on the amount of funds raised, the donation will potentially go toward the three summertime camping trips the pack has planned, its pinewood derby scheduled for March and the advancement ceremony that sees its young members earn their ranks.

The recreational drone being given away is a quadcopter equipped with a camera for aerial photography and video recording. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allows such drones to fly as high as 400 feet, but Hamm recommends keeping them at an elevation below 125 feet so that they remain visible to the person at the helm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKyoA_0d5iiddB00
The drone being given away at the cafe.

According to Hamm, himself an FAA-certified drone pilot, the aircraft’s flight time hovers around 21 or 22 minutes. Batteries and a charger are included, but a pair of AA batteries need to be supplied by the recipient for the control device.

“In the event of a tie, then we have a coin flip to see who gets the drone, or we’ll decide it somehow,” said the 78-year-old Hamm, who spent time as a Cub Scout several decades ago. “Maybe we’ll make them wrestle – I don’t know.”

The shop owner intends to hold another, similar fundraiser through December to benefit the community’s Boy Scouts troop.

The Clinton Street Cafe is located at 2 Clinton St. in Jordan. Closed on Tuesdays, it stays open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every remaining day of the week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Camillus Elks lend a helping hand

CAMILLUS — As part of our Spotlight Grant, the lodge was able to purchase $2000 of items desperately in need for the Vet Center on Pine Street in Syracuse. Items purchased included cleaning supplies, toiletries, socks, t-shirts, underwear, blankets, and snacks. Pictured is Exalted Ruler Jay Mason, Camillus Elks Veteran’s Chair Bob Maraio, and Veteran’s Director Steve Lockwood. How amazing it is that we can make this huge impact to our community through donations our members have made. Thanks so much to each and everyone of you for making it happen.
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

OCC announces new spring 2022 programs

Students attending Onondaga Community College in the spring 2022 semester will have two new programs to choose from. The New York State Education department just approved the Laboratory Science A.S. degree and the Automotive Technology certificate courses of study. The Laboratory Science degree will give students the opportunity to be...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

WWII vet gets centenarian salute

TOWN OF DEWITT – A local World War II veteran was recently surprised on his birthday with a centenarian salute organized by Honor Flight Syracuse. Born the day after the United States’ second-ever observance of Veterans Day, 101-year-old Louis Iauco was smiling and waving from his wheelchair as a caravan of cars and DeWitt firefighting vehicles drove past honking their horns and sounding their sirens.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Buff City Soap opens DeWitt store

TOWN OF DEWITT – A national retail franchise specializing in plant-based, handcrafted soap and body care products has opened up a new shop in DeWitt. Located at 3409 Erie Blvd. E. in the space between the Supercuts salon and GameStop, the Buff City Soap store augmented its grand opening by presenting the first 50 people in line from Thursday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 21 with the offer of two free bars of soap every month for a year.
DEWITT, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Caz Model UN Club fundraiser is Nov 30

CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia High School Model United Nations Club will hold an International Dinner fundraiser so that it can attend future conferences around Central New York this year. The event will be held on Tuesday, Nov 30 and take place at the high school. It will feature an international menu including Latin American tacos, Asian fried rice, French ratatouille, Kenyan coffee, Indian tea and desserts.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse High School Principal’s Cabinet honored with ‘Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy’ Award

CICERO — On Monday, Nov. 15, the Cicero-North Syracuse High School Principal’s Cabinet was honored by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Central New York Chapter with the organization’s “Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy” Award. The C-NS Principal’s Cabinet, led by teacher Melissa Palmisano, is made up of 30 to 40...
CICERO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville Library Buzz: BPL’s annual Barnes & Noble Book Fair is Nov. 27

BALDWINSVILLE — Shop at the Barnes & Noble on Route 31 in Clay on Saturday, Nov. 27, and a portion of your purchases will benefit Baldwinsville Public Library. Pick up a coupon at the library or go to our website (bville.lib.ny.us) to print one. Redeem the coupon at checkout and BPL will receive a percentage of the final purchase. This does not apply to the purchase of gift cards, Barnes & Noble memberships, textbooks, magazine subscriptions, video games, some café items, and other items B&N may exclude. If you forget your coupon, simply request that your purchase benefit the library at checkout.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cub Scouts#Boy Scouts#Aerial Photography#Charity#The Clinton Street Cafe#Cub Scout Pack 102
Eagle Newspapers

SECC announces new executive director

SKANEATELES — The Board of Directors of Skaneateles Early Childhood Center (SECC) recently announced that Eric Slywiak has been appointed the new executive director as of Nov. 8. A graduate of Cayuga Community College’s early childhood education program, Slywiak earned his bachelor’s degree at Mount Saint Mary College. He has...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eco-Baggeez named a winner of Commercialization Competition

CAZENOVIA — Earlier this month, Cazenovia business Eco-Baggeez, LLC was named a winner of the 2021 FuzeHub Commercialization Competition at the New York State Innovation Summit. Held at Turning Stone Resort on Nov. 8 and 9, the competition brought together 12 entrepreneurs from across the state to demonstrate the commercialization...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles Library plans December events

INSIDE—Baby Bounce & Rhyme: December Session | Wednesdays, December 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by sensory exploration. Location: Library Hall. For babies up to 18 months. Registration required. Limited to 5 families.
SKANEATELES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Charities
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles YMCA announces basketball camp and clinic

SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center is excited to announce two early winter basketballs skills clinics directed by Syracuse University basketball Alumni,. Open to children 9-14 years of age, participants will be divided into 9-11 & 12-14 age groups. This camp will be coached by Kris Joseph & Eric Devendorf. Our co-ed camp will focus on Ball-handling, shooting, footwork, defense, passing, game situations, and gameplay. There will be Fun Prizes & Giveaways Included! Registration is limited to twenty (20) participants per age bracket.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Copeland/Trankina to wed

Drs. Mark and Susan Trankina of Birmingham, AL and Edwards, CO. and Mr. and Mrs. Walter D. Copeland, Jr. of Skaneateles and Naples, FL are pleased to announce the engagement of Katherine A. Trankina to Joseph E. Copeland. A November 12, 2022, wedding is planned in Denver, Colorado. Katherine graduated...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville Library December programs

Shop a limited selection of like-new DVDs, BluRays, music CDs and audiobooks and print books, just in time for the holidays. Support local authors this holiday season! Meet local authors and purchase signed copies of their books – perfect to use as holiday presents! Local authors! To table at this event, email [email protected]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: Hoping to leave a legacy of love

A segment on last Sunday’s CBS Sunday morning lead me down this bittersweet path. It seems that a creative, and maybe prophetic, person has attached a non-working rotary phone to a tree somewhere in the great northwest and it has astoundingly become a vehicle for healing and consolation. Large numbers of people, both individuals and families, have traveled to this tree in order to use this phone to connect with those loved ones who have passed on. They know that this is a non-working phone, nevertheless, it provides a way for them to reconnect in some way, each finding solace and comfort in calls to heaven.
TYLER FLOWERS
Eagle Newspapers

Camillus congregation receives Sacred Sites Grant

CAMILLUS — The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced 18 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $310,500 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York State, including $5,000 to The Mission Hope Community in Camillus to help fund stained glass restoration. “Our Sacred Sites grantees maintain beautiful and important buildings, but also...
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
920
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy