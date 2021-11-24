UK PM Johnson: disappointing that Valneva COVID-19 shot did not gain approval

Boris Johnson’s proposed bridge or tunnel to Northern Ireland could cost more than £300bn and should not be built, a government review has found.The prime minister had commissioned a study into the fixed link across the Irish Sea after arguing it would improve connections between parts of the UK.Network Rail chairman Peter Hendy’s review found that that a bridge would cost an estimated £335bn, while a tunnel would be about £209bn.Sir Peter said the high price tag of either project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.Either a bridge or tunnel would be...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO