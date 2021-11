Keanu Reeves as Johnny Blaze would be fire. Literally. EARLY BLACK FRIDAY Hisense 4K UHD 55" TV - Was $649.99, Now 499.00 (Save $150.99) at Amazon. It's been baffling to a lot of people why acting legend Keanu Reeves has yet to be cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe considering his stature, previous experience in comic book-related projects, and the clamor from longtime comic book fans. You may not be aware of this but the folks over at Marvel Studios have also been quite adamant about convincing the star of The Matrix franchise to join the franchise but his packed schedule has prevented him from ever stepping foot into the Marvel realm.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO