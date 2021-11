The Colorado Avalanche’s prospect Sean Behrens has been playing quite a bit for the Denver University Pioneers as a freshman. Meghan Angley hops on the pod with AJ and Rudo to discuss what to expect from Sean Behrens as he develops into a role and hopefully another Colorado Avalanche success story. The Colorado Avalanche’s prospect pool is extremely deep and fun and Sean Behrens isn’t the only player that has been impressing as of late. In the second and third periods, AJ and Rudo go through some of the other Avalanche prospects.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO