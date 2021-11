The stock price of Novocure, a company working on an innovative cancer treatment alternative using electric fields, has seen a fall of 15% in a week, while it is down 22% over the last month, following its downbeat Q3 results. The company reported sales of $134 million, up 4% y-o-y, but short of $141 consensus estimates, and its loss of $0.13 on a per share basis was also higher than the consensus estimate of $0.07 loss per share. Currently, most of the revenues generated by the company are from glioblastoma and investors are now concerned about the GBM revenue growth rate.

