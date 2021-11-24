Pistons fall at home Tuesday, hit the road tonight at Milwaukee

Three quick observations from Friday afternoon’s 107-96 loss to the LA Clippers at Staples Center. A BAD MIX – It didn’t look like a great matchup for the Pistons, ranked 28th in offense, against the NBA’s No. 2 defense. And that’s the way it played out, too. There have been a lot of games this season where the Pistons created tons of desirable shots – the statistics on “wide-open” and “open” shots as defined by the NBA back them up on that – but this wasn’t necessarily one of them. The Pistons opened 4 of 20 from the floor and only four of those were 3-point shots, well below their typical rate of 40 percent of attempts coming from the arc, and most of the 2-point shots were contested jump shots or shots at the rim. The Pistons eventually got their fair share of 3-point attempts, but their offense never came close to finding its comfort zone until a loosely played fourth quarter as the season’s longest road trip opened with its second loss and three games to go. They scored 18 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second and the Clippers spurted at the end of the half to go ahead by 24 points. The 40-point first half was just one better than their season-low of 39 vs. Milwaukee on Nov. 4. Jerami Grant finished with 20 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Pistons. Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension and finished with four points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO