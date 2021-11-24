How To Increase Employee Responsibility — Regardless of Where You're Working
By Stu Sjouwerman
MySanAntonio
3 days ago
All great companies have leaders who practice extreme ownership. This means that they demonstrate excellent self-accountability and take responsibility for the behavior, success, or failures of others around them. They see how everything and everyone interconnects and accept that what they do will influence the entire team. The best of the...
Have you been looking for opportunities to enhance your business and stand out in the industry? You might be wondering whether you are utilizing your team in the best way or if changes are necessary to create more synergy and maintain consistency of voice and message throughout your company. The...
Someone who is reaching retirement age today but who didn't start saving until the age of 40 is probably following advice from the mid-1990s -- around the time that floppy disks were being phased out....
Social Security will be one of the most important sources of income that you rely on in your later years. You don’t have to worry about these benefits running out and can count on them going up when inflation increases prices, thanks to the way the retirement benefits program is designed.
Social Security is getting a big change this year -- in fact, the largest one in almost four decades. See: Social Security Payment Schedule 2022 -- What Dates to Watch Out For Find: How to Refinance a...
People can spend their entire career building a nest egg, carefully contributing to their retirement accounts and investing their money as they prepare for that day when they can finally retire. But...
The news that Social Security benefits could be slashed sooner than expected set off alarm bells for Americans whose retirement plans have already been disrupted by COVID-19. But financial experts say...
The book The Secrets of the Millionaire Mind talks about the different positions taken by some entrepreneurs and businessmen who end up slowing down or blocking the finances of their businesses. The text is written by Harv Eker, a motivational coach who is recognized throughout the world. Among the concepts...
Are you looking for a job? With the holidays fast approaching, you may want to consider giving yourself the gift of working close to home. Here are four benefits of finding a position near where you live. 1. You’ll have a short commute. If you work close to home, you...
One of the best things that an entrepreneur can do is to commit to learning new things. The world is constantly changing and innovating and it's up to you to keep your skills relevant. You don't have to break the bank to keep learning. During our Black Friday sale, you can get some of our top online courses for an extra 70 percent off when you use promo code BFSAVE70.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug.
Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence.
“Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.”
In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.”
Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
Even if you're not planning to claim Social Security in 2022, it pays to dig into your benefits. These quick tasks are worth checking off your list before 2021 comes to an end. If you're nearing retirement, you may be thinking of claiming Social Security at some point in 2022....
Comments / 0