'WT Social' originally launched as WikiTribune in 2017 with the intention of being an academic journalistic website but has now evolved into a user-first social media service. WT Media strives to be the 'opposite of Facebook' by being the most respectful of its users as it can. WT Social is a user-funded platform that does not run advertisements and does not collect or sell user data. On top of this, paying is optional for users, as they can simply use the service for free.

