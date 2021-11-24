Springy Snowman

I love a scrunchie as much as the next child of the 80s — they don’t crease your hair, they feel so comfy, and if it was good enough for Paula Abdul, then it’s good enough for me. But they can also be pretty obvious looking in your hair — and that is where Kitsch Hair Coils come in. Just like scrunchies, they don’t leave dents or creases, because of their telephone cord-esque design, and they are actually subtle looking. I’ll use one to pull my hair back for an hour or so — on a walk with my toddler, while getting ready in the morning — and when I go to take it out, my hair falls nicely, without any residual ponytail marks. (I just make sure to remove it slowly, so none of my hair snags in the coils.) And even though it doesn’t leave a trace, it’s still strong enough to hold my hair up in a high ponytail, and I have a lot of hair.

