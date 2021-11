I can think of a lot of reasons to hate on NFTs—the digital art and collectibles that use the blockchain to prove ownership like a big, crowd-distributed receipt. They have an atrocious environmental footprint. Most of the works look like they were scraped out of the gutters of DeviantArt circa 2010 (that’s not just a burn, people were actually stealing DeviantArt work to NFT it). The artwork can just disappear from the web after you buy it. And I can’t say with a straight face that NFTs are particularly meaningful to own. Sure, some people are reselling NFTs for profit, but if anyone can right-click to save that JPEG, you’re at least a bit of a sucker for spending millions of dollars on it, right? (Unless you really need a way to launder some money!)

