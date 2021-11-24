ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm temps today with snow on Thanksgiving

By Cameron Chinn
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures today are above average with some breezy conditions today. The winds will taper off beginning in the afternoon hours into the evening hours as cloud cover increases as well. A front moves...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Accumulating snow is possible this weekend

Hopefully, everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and Black Friday!. If you plan on heading out this weekend, you could be dealing with some slick roads depending on the time. Snow showers are expected to arrive this afternoon as low pressure will track down from the northwest and slide southeast. The timing of the snow showers are expected to arrive after 4 pm so if you have some shopping to get done this weekend, the earlier the better.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Upper Peninsula
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NBC Connecticut

Light Snow Showers Continue Overnight

Light snow is possible across the state as we head into the morning hours. Snow accumulation will stay on the light side, if anything at all. The issue that we run into will be the dry air that'll be in place. Snow won't be able to fall all the way to the ground if there's too much dry air.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

First Snow Of Season Could Bring Slick Spots, Little Accumulation To Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An area of low pressure will dive into the mid-Atlantic overnight bringing the chance for sprinkles or flurries and snow showers to the northern portion of Maryland. Moisture will be limited with this system as it moves through our area. Temperatures should remain above freezing during this time for much of central Maryland, so little to no accumulation is expected. Instead, any accumulation will be confined to areas along the Maryland-Pennsylvania line, and in western Maryland, and will not amount to much. A snow shower could sneak as far south as Baltimore, but again temperatures will remain above freezing during this time. Little to no impact is expected for local travelers returning from their Thanksgiving destination. However, if you were lucky enough to spend your Thanksgiving holiday in western Maryland, some slick spots can’t be ruled out overnight and into Sunday morning.  
MARYLAND STATE
WRGB

Thanksgiving holiday weekend snow

Albany, WRGB — Did you wake up to snow on the Saturday after Thanksgiving?. Many in the region did. Amount totals ranged anywhere from one-inch in Niskayuna and 10-inches in Stephentown. Meteorologist Craig Gold says brisk winds will be increasing in the wake of the deepening low pressure system as...
ALBANY, NY
WLUC

Snow continues to drop with a rain/snow mix next week

As we see the system move through the Upper Peninsula, the warm air will rise creating an evening of lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts. Parts of the central and mostly eastern counties will experience heavier accumulation of snow. The winter weather advisories in effect will subside by the afternoon hours of Sunday. There will only be a brief window of no snow until a front moves in bringing another morning of snow making for slick conditions. Temps will slowly rise to leading to chances of a rain/snow mix mid-next week, so be prepared to get the scraper to get ice off the windshields.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
WOWT

Warm temps greet ice skaters at UNMC's outdoor rink

Several countries have enforced travel bans as a new COVID variant was discovered in south Africa. Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later. A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast. Updated: 15 hours ago. A...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: At Least Another Week With No Good Chance For Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of November will be mild and dry across Colorado as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Saturday will feature highs in the 40s and 50s statewide with a few places on the southeast plains near 60 degrees. If you will be at or above tree line the temps will be in the 30s. Sunday will be another dry and mild day around the state with highs in Denver jumping roughly 10 degrees. Wind speeds should be light with no problems expected if you are planning to go to the Broncos...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Breezy With A Little More Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect breezy weather with a little more sunshine in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 28 degrees. Sunday will be breezy and partly cloudy with a high temperature of 41 degrees. Temperatures will still in the 40s for most of the week. A flurry mixed with light rain is possible on Monday, but chances are low.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy