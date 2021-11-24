ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Pet Of The Week — ‘Boss’

By Staff
CNY News
CNY News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – his name is “Boss”. Each week on Tuesday mornings at 8:30 am on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Leslie Ann will host members of the Susquehanna SPCA, who will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its...

cnynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNY News

Believe It Or Not: Thanksgiving Was Almost A Day of Fasting, Not Feeding Our Faces

It's hard to imagine but Thanksgiving, known as a holiday of overindulgence was quite the opposite in its humble Pilgrim beginnings. Can you imagine this free pass of overindulgence never having existed? You might be surprised to find out that according to Parenting.com, we have the Wampanoag Indians to thank for feasting on Thanksgiving. In 1621, following the Pilgrim's first harvest, they would have fasted as their way of thanksgiving for a successful harvest, however, a group of 90 Wampanoag showed up and turned it into a 3-day feast. Hence, a tradition was born!
FESTIVAL
CNY News

Top Rated ‘Greasy Spoon’ Diners in the Capital Region

My wife and I love diners. There's something really cool about being able to order dinner, lunch, and breakfast all at the same time. Now, we're not talking about a small restaurant that calls itself a diner, but they are just in a strip mall somewhere. Although, I have to say I've had some pretty good breakfasts at those too. Like the Hometown Diner in West Sand Lake...great comfort food and really nice people.
WEST SAND LAKE, NY
CNY News

Need A Turkey? Here’s How To Get One Through Our Local Feeding Programs

Many Families have been hit hard financially in New York State because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to help these struggling families Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 3,200 turkeys are being distributed through regional food banks all thanks to $100,000 in donations that came in from several corporations, combined with a partnership with Feeding New York State.
ONEONTA, NY
CNY News

DEVELOPING STORY: Hunter Shot in Edmeston on Saturday

A hunter is in stable condition following what appears to have been an accidental shooting in the Town of Edmeston on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The victim is a 33-year-old man whose identity is not being released at this time. He was shot in the hip and was last listed...
EDMESTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oneonta, NY
Lifestyle
Oneonta, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Oneonta, NY
CNY News

America’s #1 Christmas Movie Has Own Museum in Upstate NY

PUT THIS ON THE TOP OF YOUR CHRISTMAS BUCKET LIST! There is an incredible little museum that will be the star on top of your Christmas tree if you visit it this season. "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered by film experts to be the #1 Christmas movie of all time. It came out in 1946, starred Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed, and perhaps the greatest collection of movie character actors of all time. The museum dedicated to this movie is in Seneca, Falls, NY. The museum tells the story of how Seneca Falls is believed to be the inspiration for the Bedford Falls in the film. Director Frank Capra is known to have visited this Upstate village before finalizing his script. Is the Seneca Falls/Bedford Falls connection fact or fiction? Visit this most charming of all Upstate New York museums and find out for yourself!
SENECA FALLS, NY
CNY News

11 Tips For a Great Winter Getaway to Old Forge, N.Y.

Old Forge is a classic ofur season Adirondack village. Things quiet down a lot in the winter months, and that is a good thing for a visitor. No waiting for a seat in the restaurants, the shops are more easy to meander through, and the winter scenery cannot be beat. Here are 11 tips for making your winter getaway to historic Old Forge memorable.
OLD FORGE, NY
CNY News

Oneonta Animal Shelter Holding Holiday Bazaar and Director Meet ‘N Greet At New Shelter

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans (SHIRJ), a grassroots non-profit organization run mostly by volunteers, concentrates on helping people keep their pets to prevent as many animals as possible from ending up in the shelter and needing new homes has announced that they will be opening the doors of their new shelter located at 160 Pony Farm Road in Oneonta to the public on December 5 from noon to 4:00 pm.
ONEONTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Dog#The Susquehanna Spca#Sqspca
CNY News

Here Are 12 of the Best, Amazing Christmas Stores in Upstate NY

Everyone needs a little help with their Christmas shopping at some point. I know I do. So I like to seek out a place that has the most for sale all under one roof. And in Upstate New York, these Christmas stores are not hard to find! If you need a little help this year finding that right toy, that one-of-a-kind tree ornament, or that "just right" Christmas sweater, these stores are ready to help you out!
SHOPPING
CNY News

Order Yours NOW: Oneonta Offering Free, Take-out and Delivered Delicious Thanksgiving Meals

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and if you're like me, then you're already salivating, thinking of a dinner table filled to maximum capacity to feed a small army. Many of us forget that so many people don't get to enjoy such a glorious meal and for different reasons. Some are elderly and on their own. Even If they still have the ability to still cook such a meal, it makes no sense to cook Thanksgiving for one or even two. Then you have the folks who can't afford such an extravagant meal for their families.
ONEONTA, NY
CNY News

All Aboard! This Cooperstown Train Takes You Right To Santa

As much as I enjoyed the holiday season when I was a kid, there are so many more fun activities available to families now than there were back then. Between holiday parades, Christmas tree lightings (municipalities), festival of tree events, gingerbread contests and more, Otsego County offers up plenty of holiday cheer for the young at heart these days.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CNY News

Walk Down Nostalgia Lane: 2021 National Toy Hall of Fame Inductees Named

It's time to get nostalgic about the fun you had as a child with your favorite toys. It's easy to remember the ones you had to most fun with, right? I know it is for me. I can easily recall the toys I got the most fun out of that really stood the test of time in the amount hours I spent playing with them: Fisher-Price Little People, Matchbox cars, and LEGOS. These are the toys I probably spent the most time enjoying as a kid.
LIFESTYLE
CNY News

CNY News

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy