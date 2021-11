The Carpentry class has been hard at work learning construction safety and proper usage of the different tools in the shop. Students have built shelves for the tool closet. PRCTC's Health Science classes toured ICC's Health Science programs at the Tupelo campus. The students were able to have hands-on participation in most of the programs they visited. All the students had a wonderful time and were able to obtain more information about the excellent programs offered at ICC.

TUPELO, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO