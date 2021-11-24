ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Make Pumpkin Parm Fries | Rachael Ray

rachaelrayshow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Rachael show you how to make roasted...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Mashed

Rachael Ray's Husband John Can't Get Enough Of This Thanksgiving Dessert

Thanksgiving Day dinner is one of the biggest feasts we make all year. Roasted turkey carved to perfection, mounds of mashed potatoes covered in a pool of gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, and candied yams are just a few of the dishes that grace our tables as we gather with family and friends to give thanks. But no turkey day dinner is complete without dessert, that is, if you remember to leave room for dessert. We know, it can be difficult when there are so many delicious options. But in our utopia, there is always room for this part of the meal, and who better to turn to for dessert for this uniquely American holiday than Rachael Ray?
KLTV

Sausage-stuffing muffins with dried cranberries by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sausage-stuffing muffins with dried cranberries is a fun holiday treat. They are handy because they have delicious dressing flavor but they’re easy to pack and take along with you to a friend’s house for dinner. Portable dressing! Kids love it, too. Sausage-stuffing muffins with dried cranberries.
The Kitchn

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This baked shrimp recipe is inspired by two of my all-time favorite Kitchn recipes: Meghan Splawn’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta and Yasmin Fahr’s Garlicky Shrimp and White Beans. Both of these recipes take the garlic flavor to the next level by marinating the shrimp in garlic before cooking, so that’s exactly what I did here.
rachaelrayshow.com

2 Greens Minestra with Garlic Bread Croutons | Rachael Ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Rach shares one of her favorite cold-weather Italian soups, minestra with beans, kale, escarole + garlic-Parm croutons. "It is the...
rachaelrayshow.com

Pub Cheese Mashed Potatoes | Rachael Ray

Rach combines potatoes + parsnips with cheddar + horseradish pub cheese for a super-flavorful twist on traditional mashed potatoes. (Feel free to use any kind of pub cheese you like, though.) These mashed potatoes are part of Rach's 2021 Thanksgiving feast, which includes Turkey 2 Ways, Cider Gravy and Cranberry...
rachaelrayshow.com

Cider Gravy | Rachael Ray

Melt butter over medium heat in a saucepan, add pepper and swirl, then add flour and whisk to combine. Add cider and Worcestershire, then stock and whisk to combine them occasionally until the gravy thickens. Add salt to taste. 
rachaelrayshow.com

How to Make Naan Pizzas | Rachael Ray

Watch Rach show you how to make Indian-inspired naan pizzas topped with lots of spiced paneer + mozzarella. GET THE RECIPE: Homemade Pizza is Easy When You Start With Naan Bread!
rachaelrayshow.com

Dry-Brined Herb-Roasted Turkey with Ultimate Go-To Gravy | Jeff Mauro

"The Kitchen" co-host and cookbook author Jeff Mauro shares his easy dry-brining method for juicy, crispy-skinned Thanksgiving turkey every time—plus his go-to gravy recipe!. "I spent years wet brining turkey in giant zip-topped bags or questionably sanitary beverage coolers. Now, I dry brine, which basically means salting the bird and letting it sit for an extended period of time in the fridge. I honestly believe this replicates the magic of wet brining without needing to fully submerge it in water. The turkey is seasoned to the bone, the white and dark meat is as tender as can be and the skin has a chance to dry out to ensure golden-brown crispness every time. I've been told that a lot of the "Food Network" culinary staff make this recipe every year. That alone is the world's best endorsement." –Jeff.
rachaelrayshow.com

"Sauer" Stew with Crispy Pierogi | Rachael Ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. For another great cold-weather dinner option, check out Rach's Beef Stew with Dijon Mustard. Follow package directions for pierogi and...
rachaelrayshow.com

Twice Baked Aglio e Olio Spaghetti Squash | Rachael Ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Rach just made this easy dish twice in one week because her family loves it so much. She calls it...
rachaelrayshow.com

Cannelloni with Chicken and Spinach | Rachael Ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Rachael's genius cannelloni short-cut: forget stuffing messy, fussy tubes and ROLL the filling in small pasta squares instead. "This is...
rachaelrayshow.com

Cacio e Pepe Popcorn | Mary Giuliani

Party and lifestyle expert Mary Giuliani loves to host a holiday movie party this time of year, and one of her favorite snacks to serve viewers is cacio e pepe popcorn. The combo of grated pecorino Romano cheese, salt and lots of cracked black pepper is just as good on popcorn as it is on pasta!
