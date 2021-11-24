ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canada gives full approval to J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

By Metro US
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday Canada gave full approval to its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older, making it the first full...

Daily Mail

Pfizer's UK boss says he's so certain of the safety of its Covid vaccine that he'd allow his six-year-old daughter to have it

The boss of Pfizer in the UK is so certain of the safety of its Covid vaccine that he would allow his six-year-old daughter to have it now. In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, Ben Osborn, who runs the British arm of the US drug giant and is head of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, said he has had ‘blunt’ conversations with those opposed to vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
UPI News

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report. They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Moderna to 'rapidly advance' omicron-specific COVID-19 booster candidate

Moderna Inc. said Friday it will "rapidly advance" an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate and continue to work on booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations of the coronavirus and to study and test higher booster doses also meant to boost immunity. The World Health Organization's technical advisory group earlier on Friday assigned the variant, which was first reported in South Africa, the Greek letter omicron, and said it has been designated a "variant of concern." The US, the U.K. and the European Union have implemented travel bans on South Africa and neighboring countries on Friday, amid concerns the variant may be more transmissible. Shares of Moderna ended the abbreviated Friday session up nearly 21%, while shares of Pfizer Inc. rose more than 6%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
abc27 News

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Oil plunges $10/bbl on new coronavirus variant concerns

(Reuters) – Oil prices plunged about $10 a barrel on Friday, their largest one-day drop since April 2020, as a new variant of the coronavirus spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on fears the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Novavax developing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant

(Reuters) -Novavax Inc said on Friday it had started working on a version of its COVID-19 vaccine to target the variant detected in South Africa and would have the shot ready for testing and manufacturing in the next few weeks. The company’s COVID-19 shot contains an actual version of the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Metro International

BioNTech says it expects more data on new variant in two weeks

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -BioNTech, the inventor of the western world’s most widely used COVID-19 vaccine, said it expects more data on a worrying new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa within two weeks to help determine whether its shot would have to be reworked. “We understand the concern of experts and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Metro International

Children at lower risk from COVID, vaccines should go to poor – WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – As children and adolescents are at lower risk of severe COVID-19 disease, countries should prioritise adults and sharing vaccine doses with the COVAX programme to bring supplies to poorer countries, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday. Some rare cases of heart inflammation called myocarditis have been...
WORLD
Metro International

Dutch set to impose stricter COVID-19 curbs by Friday

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch government will announce on Friday new measures to fight a record surge in coronavirus infections that is putting pressure on hospitals, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said. Although some 85% of the adult Dutch population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, new cases jumped almost 40%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

‘False sense of security’ around vaccines as Europe again COVID epicentre – WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) -Europe is once again the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic amid a “false sense of security” over the protection offered by vaccines, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. WHO officials warned that the SARS-CoV-2 virus would keep spreading intensely as societies return to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

COVID will continue to spread as people mix and travel – WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – The SARS-CoV-2 virus will continue to spread intensely as societies return to the social mixing and mobility of a pre-pandemic period, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) emergency director Mike Ryan said on Wednesday. Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, said that in the year-end holiday...
WORLD
Metro International

S.Africa detects new COVID-19 variant, implications not yet clear

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African scientists have detected a new COVID-19 variant in small numbers and are working to understand its potential implications, they said on Thursday. The variant – called B.1.1.529 – has a “very unusual constellation” of mutations, which are concerning because they could help it evade the body’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Logistical challenges hamper COVID-19 vaccination drives in Africa

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Many African nations are struggling with the logistics of accelerating their COVID-19 inoculation campaigns as deliveries of vaccines to the continent finally pick up, the head of Africa’s disease control body said on Thursday. Only 6.6% of Africa’s population of 1.2 billion is fully vaccinated, John Nkengasong, head...
PUBLIC HEALTH

