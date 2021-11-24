ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Man Gets 6 Months in Jail for Being a Bad Neighbor: Hate Crimes

 3 days ago

Ohio Man Gets 6 Months in Jail for Being a Bad Neighbor

Ohio State News

An Ohio man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to six months in prison, a $50,000 fine, and one year of supervised release for criminally interfering with the right to fair housing. His charges stemmed from antisemitic threats the defendant made to his neighbors.

Douglas G. Schifer, 66, of Bucyrus, threatened neighbors and their guests because of their religion during an outdoor gathering at the neighbors’ residence.

Schifer was charged by a federal criminal complaint and pleaded guilty to interfering with the right to fair housing.

Plea documents detail that Schifer stated in part, “all you f***ing people, it’s no wonder Hitler burned you people in ovens,” “f***ing Hitler should have gassed you,” and “Jews burn, you belong in ovens.”

Ohio Court documents say that Schifer also said to the neighbors, “f***ing dog” and “I will poison your dog if it comes back to the fence.” Schifer admitted to threatening to shoot the neighbors and their dog and to “burn to the ground” a garage the neighbors were remodeling.

Schifer broke one of their windows and spat at one of the neighbors.

He also made reference to gassing Jewish people, chopping them up, and burning them in ovens.

Comments / 84

superhero Kenny
3d ago

I'm white live in a white neighborhood with my black wife and biracial children we have no issues with anyone it's great neighborhood the fact is the majority of whites aren't racist as the media would like you to believe.

Reply(18)
48
No Double Standards
3d ago

How ignorant can you be? He deserves what he gets. I just wish everyone was treated this way when they do things like this. Some ppl are aloud to and its not the ppl of the lighter persuasion

Reply(3)
20
Kelly Pyles
3d ago

When are people going to learn a religion is NOT a person😡 I can easily ( well not necessarily easily) go from Christian to Jewish to Muslim or whatever, that doesn’t make me not an American, born or raised here, or a previous Christian if I was one

Reply(5)
8
