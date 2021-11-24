Ohio Man Gets 6 Months in Jail for Being a Bad Neighbor: Hate Crimes

Ohio Man Gets 6 Months in Jail for Being a Bad Neighbor MGN

An Ohio man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to six months in prison, a $50,000 fine, and one year of supervised release for criminally interfering with the right to fair housing. His charges stemmed from antisemitic threats the defendant made to his neighbors.

Douglas G. Schifer, 66, of Bucyrus, threatened neighbors and their guests because of their religion during an outdoor gathering at the neighbors’ residence.

Schifer was charged by a federal criminal complaint and pleaded guilty to interfering with the right to fair housing.

Plea documents detail that Schifer stated in part, “all you f***ing people, it’s no wonder Hitler burned you people in ovens,” “f***ing Hitler should have gassed you,” and “Jews burn, you belong in ovens.”

Ohio Court documents say that Schifer also said to the neighbors, “f***ing dog” and “I will poison your dog if it comes back to the fence.” Schifer admitted to threatening to shoot the neighbors and their dog and to “burn to the ground” a garage the neighbors were remodeling.

Schifer broke one of their windows and spat at one of the neighbors.

He also made reference to gassing Jewish people, chopping them up, and burning them in ovens.