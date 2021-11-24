ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What’s Up With Apple: NSO Lawsuit, ID Software Delay and More

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmW4B_0d5if4co00 In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ: AAPL ) said it had filed a lawsuit against Israel-based spyware maker NSO Group, "seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices." The suit was filed in the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California.

The U.S. Department of Commerce added NSO Group to its so-called entity list (aka, blacklist) earlier this month. The designation restricts exports of U.S. hardware and software to the company.

The government of Israel, according to the New York Times, "considers [NSO] software a crucial element of its foreign policy and is lobbying Washington to remove the company from the blacklist."

Facebook/Meta sued NSO in 2019 for targeting users of the company's WhatsApp platform. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected NSO's request for dismissal one week after the blacklisting.

The first words in Apple's 22-page complaint set the tone for what follows:

Defendants are notorious hackers—amoral 21st century mercenaries who have created highly sophisticated cyber-surveillance machinery that invites routine and flagrant abuse. They design, develop, sell, deliver, deploy, operate, and maintain offensive and destructive malware and spyware products and services that have been used to target, attack, and harm Apple users, Apple products, and Apple.

Apple's recent charm offensive related to its users' security takes center stage in its argument:

Apple has prioritized and invested heavily in privacy protection and security features. Apple’s best-in-class privacy and security features are the result of massive investment and years of effort to engineer and then consistently improve the company’s operating systems, and industry-leading processes to identify vulnerabilities and rapidly deploy security patches that protect Apple customers. As a result, Apple is synonymous with security; indeed, iPhone has continuously defined the state-of-the-art in security protections.

Here's how NSO Group has harmed Apple, according to the complaint:

NSO’s malicious activities have exploited Apple’s products, injured Apple’s users, and damaged Apple’s business and goodwill. NSO’s malicious products and services have also required Apple to devote thousands of hours to investigate the attacks, identify the harm, diagnose the extent of the impact and exploitation, and develop and deploy the necessary repairs and patches to ensure that Apple servers, products, platforms, applications, and experiences remain safe and secure for more than a billion individuals and entities who comprise the global Apple community.

The lawsuit seeks relief on four counts: violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act; violations of the California Business and Professions Code; breach of contract; and unjust enrichment. In addition to permanent injunctive relief, Apple is also seeking compensatory and punitive damages, and disgorgements of NSO's profits from the company's allegedly illegal conduct. The docket number is 5:21-cv-09078-NC.

Briefly noted:

In connection with the lawsuit, Apple also said it is notifying "the small number" of its users that have been targeted by NSO software .

The feature that enables iPhone and Apple Watch users to add a driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet was due out by the end of this year. MacRumors reported Tuesday that the introduction of the feature has been delayed until early next year . Maybe the eight states where the feature would first be introduced are pushing back on having to pay all the costs of implementing and maintaining the system.

Nikkei Asia reported Wednesday morning that Apple plans to drop Qualcomm modem chips from the iPhone beginning in 2023 and instead use chips of Apple's own design made by Taiwan Semiconductor using 4-nanometer technology.

Apple seems to sell a lot of stuff that costs $19 . Ever wondered why? The Wall Street Journal has the story.

ALSO READ: Top Strategist Says Health Care Could Rule in 2022: 5 Dividend Winners

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Apple Doesn’t Hold a Black Friday Sale — Here’s How to Get its Tech for Cheap

Apple’s hardware is known for its innovative design, longevity, and relatively high price tag. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, but the company hasn’t participated in either for several years. If you want a Black Friday deal on Apple’s gear, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Luckily, most major retailers have begun offering sales on Apple’s newest products. These are new, unopened products, not deals on refurbished or open box stock. If you know where to shop, you’ll never have to pay full price for a MacBook, AirPods, iPad, or Apple Watch again. What Are the Best Apple Black Friday Deals? We’ve...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops   We’ve been preparing for Black Friday for weeks (months, really), and it’s finally here! And while Apple itself doesn’t host any big Black Friday sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on Apple Watch, iPhones, MacBooks, Beats and more

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! The world’s biggest shopping bonanza has officially begun. With just one more sleep to go until Black Friday, we’re here to help you secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Despite starting out as a one-day event, held the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday has blossomed into a weekend-long discounting party and, more recently, a one- or even two-week-long shopping spree. With Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Virgin Mobile, Asda, Very, Amazon, Currys and AO already releasing some early Black Friday deals, soon enough we’ll probably be calling it Black November. Follow live: The best...
ELECTRONICS
Computerworld

Apple’s NSO lawsuit targets illegal spying by oppressive regimes

Apple says its lawsuit against NSO Group this week is an attempt to hold the surveillance firm "accountable for ... the surveillance and targeting of Apple users." And it spared no ire in accusing the Israeli spyware company of its selling surveillance software to authoritarian governments — regardless of whether those governments use it to target dissidents, journalists, and activists.
BUSINESS
Arab American News

Apple files lawsuit against NSO Group, saying U.S. citizens were targets

CALIFORNIA — Apple Inc. said on Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli cyber firm NSO Group and its parent company OSY Technologies for alleged surveillance and targeting of U.S. Apple users with its Pegasus spyware. The iPhone maker said it is also seeking to ban NSO Group from...
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Apple quietly delays drivers licence ID plans

Apple quietly delayed its iOS 15 ID cards feature to 2022 without telling the world why. The idea was that the taxpayer would help fund Apple when it added a digital version of a driver’s license or state ID to the Apple Wallet, for use when traveling or other times when proof of ID is required.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Software#Apple Software#Apple Products#Nso Lawsuit#Apple Inc#Aapl#Nso Group#The New York Times#Facebook Meta#Whatsapp
Rolling Stone

Apple’s AirPods Are Marked Down to $99 at Amazon Right Now

If you’ve been eyeing a pair of AirPods, now is the perfect time to pick one up. Amazon is blowing out Apple’s second-generation AirPods for just $99 at Amazon (as of press time). This is the lowest price they’ve ever been on the site. Even more surprising: that price is a whopping $30 cheaper than what Apple is selling the AirPods for on its own website. The second-generation AirPods are Apple’s entry-level true wireless earbuds. This $99 price is the lowest price we’re seeing for these earbuds at any retailer, and a downright bargain for still-current Apple hardware. Amazon Buy: AirPods (2nd Generation)...
ELECTRONICS
heraldcourier.com

Apple sues Israeli spyware company NSO Group

Apple said on Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli cyber firm NSO Group and its parent company OSY Technologies for alleged surveillance and targeting of U.S. Apple users with its Pegasus spyware. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
BUSINESS
BBC

Apple digital-ID scheme delayed to 2022

Apple's much promoted digital driver's licence feature is now to be delayed to early 2022. Announced in September, the scheme will allow residents in eight US states to store state IDs and driver's licences inside the Apple Wallet app on their iPhone. The delay follows Apple's announcement it was looking...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Apple Begins to Alert Victims of NSO Group’s Pegasus Spyware

On Tuesday Apple revealed it is suing NSO Group for its Pegasus spyware that attacks iPhone users. TechCrunch writes that the company has begun alerting victims. The alerts — which Apple says are designed to inform and assist users who may have been targeted by state-sponsored attackers — were also sent to a number of users in El Salvador. This includes 12 employees from El Faro, an online digital newspaper that has been notoriously critical of the government, as well as two leaders of civil society organizations and two opposition politicians.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
securitymagazine.com

Apple is suing NSO Group

Apple is suing NSO Group, an Israeli firm that sells software to government agencies and law enforcement that enables them to hack iPhones. To prevent further abuse and harm to users, Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices.
CELL PHONES
Healthcare IT News

Apple sues NSO Group, accusing it of spying on users in new lawsuit

Apple announced this week that it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance technology company, in federal court for allegedly accessing users' devices without authorization. In addition to damages, the tech giant is seeking to block NSO Group from accessing or using any Apple products, or developing spyware that could...
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Apple Files Lawsuit Aganist NSO Group for Hacking iPhones

Apple is now the latest company taking a stand against NSO Group. The company filed a lawsuit today against the Pegasus spyware maker for allegedly infecting users' devices. Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any apple software, services, or devices. Filipe Espósito, a reporter at 9to5Mac joins Cheddar News to discuss.
TECHNOLOGY
threatpost.com

Apple’s NSO Group Lawsuit Amps Up Pressure on Pegasus Spyware-Maker

Just weeks after a judge ruled that NSO Group did not have immunity in a suit brought by Facebook subsidiary WhatsApp, Apple is adding significant weight to the company’s woes. In the wake of a zero-click zero-day exploit that was deployed against iPhone users, Apple has filed a lawsuit against...
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Apple sues NSO

Making money from our software security holes is our job. Fruity cargo cult Apple is furious that the Israeli surveillance company NSO has been making a viable business out of its poor software security. In federal court Apple insisted that it was protecting its users from surveillance and targeting. Apple...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple delays support for storing your ID in the Wallet app until 2022

Apple is delaying support for storing ID cards in the Wallet app until 2022. The company announced this feature at WWDC in June, initially promising that it would be released in “late 2021.” As some of us suspected might occur, this release date has now been pushed to 2022. Apple...
CELL PHONES
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

73K+
Followers
45K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy