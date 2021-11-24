ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Analysis-Company valuations and climate strategies are poles apart

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Companies in the most polluting sectors that have invested in climate action often find themselves valued below peers that have been slower to do so, highlighting the difficulty of getting shareholders to back sustainability. Investors have poured more than $30 trillion https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/sustainable-investments-account-more-than-third-global-assets-2021-07-18 into environmental, social and...

www.investing.com

The Wild Hunt

Some strategies to offset climate change impacts were underway before COP26

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
ENVIRONMENT
Coinspeaker

ORIGYN Foundation Generates $20M Funding, Bringing Company’s Valuation to $300M

ORIGYN secured the new funds ahead of the launch of its OGY token. The Switzerland-based non-profit organization, ORIGYN Foundation, recently recorded successful funding, worth $20 million. Following the strategic raise, the company’s valuation now stands at $300 million. According to the announcement shared on the 3rd of November, ORIGYN Foundation received support from both VC firms and individuals in the funding round.
CHARITIES
mobihealthnews.com

Digital MSK company SWORD Health hits $2B valuation

Digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care company SWORD Health announced Monday it had raised $163 million in Series D funding. The oversubscribed Series D allowed for a secondary $26 million round, bumping SWORD’s valuation to $2 billion. SWORD has already closed two other investment rounds this year: In January, it raked in...
HEALTH
irmagazine.com

Most important non-financial factor in company valuation is IR, shows research

Is your company fairly valued? What factors drive that valuation? And what steps could you take to achieve a fairer valuation? These are just some of the questions being answered by Iridium Advisors’ artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. The Dubai-based IR firm last year published the first report on its research,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Private fintech company Upgrade nearly doubles valuation to $6 billion in four months

Upgrade Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $280 million Series F round of financing led by Coatue Management and DST Global at a $6 billion valuation for the credit card company. The capital comes after Upgrade drew a valuation of $3.325 billion in August when it announced a $105 million Series E round. Along with Coatue Management and DST Global, other Series F investors in Upgrade Inc. include Dragoneer Investment Group and existing investors Gopher Asset Management, G-Squared, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Old Well Partners, Ribbit Capital, Sands Capital, Ventura Capital and Vy Capital. Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche led the deal. Philippe Laffont, frounder and CEO of Coatue Management, said Upgrade "is an exciting example of a credit-led neobank."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Credit-focused company Upgrade raises $280 million at $6 billion valuation

In August, the company announced its Series E round — $105 million at a $3.325 billion valuation. In other words, the company is both well capitalized and has increased its valuation by a few billion dollars in very little time. Today’s Series F round was led by Coatue Management and...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Analysis: Was Glasgow pact a win for climate? Time will tell

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Its ambition was clear: the U.N. climate summit was meant to secure a deal to give the world a chance to avert the worst impacts of climate change by capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. The accord met that bar, but...
ENVIRONMENT
theenergymix.com

Insurance Association Urges Federal Strategy for Climate Tech Investment

Canada must develop a clear, comprehensive federal strategy to ensure it meets its emissions and sustainability goals, and does not get left behind as the clean technology market accelerates, according to one of the world’s leading insurance industry associations. “An unprecedented transformation across all sectors of society is needed to...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
STOCKS
investing.com

Market Correction: 3 Defensive Stocks to Buy in December

The last severe market correction occurred in February and March 2020. Markets plunged, as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic became apparent. Since then, North American markets have thrived in the face of historically low interest rates, radical social spending, and continued quantitative easing. Canada has already dramatically scaled back on the latter two developments. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is now telegraphing rate hikes in 2022. Investors worried about a potential market correction should look to snatch up defensive stocks in the final month of the year. Let’s jump in.
STOCKS
investing.com

What to Make of the Recent Stock Market Pullback?

I had written up a commentary that I intended to send out this morning that was going to focus on some bigger-picture, strategic items related to market cycles and developing optimal buy and sell rules. But this notion was destroyed faster than yesterday's pecan pie, when I glanced at the market futures. Today saw more than a 2% decline for the S&P 500 (SPY) and a more than 3% pullback for the Russell 2000 in a half days’ worth of trading. So today's abbreviated commentary will focus on this drop. And then, we will address the elephant in the room - is it the culmination of the market's rough patch which we discussed last week, or the start of another leg lower? Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published November 26, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).
STOCKS
investing.com

26% of crypto investors in Japan tried out NFTs: Survey

At least one out of four cryptocurrency investors in Japan had an experience of holding nonfungible tokens (NFTs), according to a new survey. Major Japanese crypto exchange BitBank conducted an online survey diving into the NFT investment trends in the Japanese cryptocurrency market. How Companies Are Changing the Problem of...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
STOCKS
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
investing.com

India's Paytm Sept net loss widens, says maintains growth momentum

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent of fintech firm Paytm, said on Saturday its net loss for the three months through September widened by 8.4% as expenses rose. Paytm, reporting its earnings publicly for the first time since this month's stock market debut https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-paytm-set-trading-debut-after-25-bln-ipo-2021-11-18, reported a...
BUSINESS

