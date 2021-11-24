Here’s Why The ‘Nick of Time’ Element is Annoying

In December of 2016, a movie that was clearly being positioned as Oscar bait was released. Collateral Beauty, a Will Smith vehicle that features an all-star cast such as Edward Norton, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, and Naomie Harris; The film is about a successful New York advertising executive who loses his daughter, and retreats from his life. He seeks answers by writing letters to Love, Time, and Death. The seemingly sweet and sentimental feature was trashed by critics, amassing 14% on rotten tomatoes and thrashing any chances that the film had being an Oscar contender. Even worse, Collateral Beauty bombed financially, opening with $7 million and finishing off with $88 million worldwide. So, what happened? As I mentioned, Collateral Beauty was a clear Oscar hopeful that ultimately crashed and burned. Still, bad reviews don’t always equal a terrible box office. Collateral Beauty features an notable all-star cast including Will Smith, who’s usually a certified box office draw. Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning behind Collateral Beauty’s failure.
