Here’s Why The ‘Nick of Time’ Element is Annoying

By Tom Foster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all seen a large number of movies in which the hero or someone else will show up in the nick of time to perform a rescue, or stop a villain, or simply save the day in some other manner. A lot of people simply accept this because it’s expected and...

JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN (2021) Teaser Trailer: The Creeper is brought Back to Life

Timo Vuorensola‘s Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2021) teaser trailer has been released by Screen Media Films. The Jeepers Creepers: Reborn trailer stars Sydney Craven, Gabriel Freilich, Imran Adams, Ocean Navarro, Georgia Goodman, and Matt Barkley. Crew. Sean-Michael Argo wrote the screenplay for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. Simon Rowling crafted the cinematography for...
Disney, What Did You Do to Home Alone?

Oh, Disney, what did you do to one of the most classic movies of our childhood? I’m not the only one asking this since plenty of reviews have already done their best to find something positive to say about Home Sweet Home Alone, and have just barely done so. There are a few saccharine-sweet moments within the movie to be certain, But they’re quickly buried by the fact that a movie that a lot of us grew up with has become so Disneyfied and bubble-wrapped that the only thing really linking this story to the original Home Alone is the devilish traps that are used and Buzz McAllister. Or rather ‘Officer’ Buzz McAllister. Yep, the guy that used to torment his brother to no end became a police officer and not a very bright one at that, go figure. But the fact that this story kicks off due to a misunderstanding and a false assumption and yet still comes out with a happy ending is enough to rot a tooth since it reminds a lot of us that we’re now living in an era where violence is still acceptable, but the reason for the violence has to be dulled down more than a little.
Is It Too Late for a Resident Evil Reboot?

It’s an honest question to be certain since for every person that appears ready and willing to see the reboot, there are at least a few people that are wondering if this is a good idea and if it’s bound to do anything other than muddy the waters that have already been well-stomped and trampled through when it comes to Resident Evil. Granted, the upcoming reboot is going to try sticking to the source material a little more than what’s already been pushed, but it’s still enough to wonder if that’s going to be enough when it comes to the overall story and the acceptance of the fans. Many should recall that the Milla Jovovich version received as much criticism as love over the years, and if not for the fact that Alice became a serious badass that people loved, the story might never have continued in the same vein that it did since there would have been no money in it. Milla was hot at the right time and her presence in the movies was enough to get people on board whether they’d played the games or not.
The 10 Best Movies About Immortality

The idea of living forever is something that has intrigued people for thousands of years. Although no one (as far as we know) has actually found a way to defeat time, people continue to love stories that exist in worlds where people can live as long as they’d like. The subject of immortality has come up countless times in Hollywood, and over the years we’ve been introduced to some very interesting characters who have somehow managed to avoid the Angel of Death. Even if the idea of living forever doesn’t sound fun to you, you’ve got to admit that it’s always a good thing to see explored in movies. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 best movies about immortality.
Netflix’s “Love Hard:” Why This Movie Was A Disaster

The only thing more exciting than the sweet anticipation of presents and quality time with the fam during the holiday seasons are cheery Christmas movies that keep us in good spirits. Most of us don’t expect much holiday-themed films other than a few chuckles and maybe even a dash of romance. These movies help us get into the holiday spirit and they can be enjoyed by the whole family. Love Hard is just one of what seems like dozens of holiday-themed comedies that have been released on Netflix over the last few weeks. Nina Dobrev plays Natalie Bauer a Los Angeles journalist that documents her sad dating life in a column called “Always A Bridesmaid” for a popular lifestyle website. Natalie is anxious to find her soulmate, but she hasn’t had much luck in the online dating world, at least not when it comes to the local prospects. Natalie decides to expand outside of her local dating horizons and ends up matching with thirty-year-old Josh Lin on the Her Flirt Alert dating app.
Why Ghostbusters Shouldn’t Get a Part 4…For Now

This is actually kind of hard to say and hard to argue since I do happen to like the Ghostbusters quite a bit and was happy to see this movie finally come out. As I’ve said, it did feel rushed, but it didn’t attempt to reinvent the story in any way, and that’s a huge point in its favor. There was a lot of exposition that wasn’t terrible even if it took up a great deal of time, which makes me feel the need to state once again that it could have been filmed as two movies and been just as good, with the possibility of a third that would come later and perhaps offer up a passing of the torch moment to the next generation of Ghostbusters. It’s possible the transition could still happen, but it does feel like something that would be best to leave alone for at least a few more years if not for good. For those that haven’t seen the movie yet, there are still spoilers to warn about since it did just hit theaters yesterday and there is plenty to talk about if the idea to create a sequel is going to take off.
A Point Break Sequel? Really?

It might not happen since it sounds as though the reboot that came out years ago might have ruined the attempt and put a sour taste in the mouths of those that might have been able to give this movie the green light. The whole idea would have revolved around the daughter of Johnny Utah, and the idea that he’d been missing long enough to be reported dead, even if he wasn’t. But Whether this idea comes to the small screen as a series or a movie it’s likely that if it does that it would be greatly changed to prevent a different story in order to avoid looking too similar to the reboot. The daughter of Utah was created to be a professional snowboarder until she blew out her knee and went into a downward spiral, which appears to be one of the only ways that those who reach the top of their game can go in the movies when things don’t go their way. If ever there was a mold to break, that would be it, since quite a few pros in real life have gone on to do something else with their lives after being injured or finding that for some reason they couldn’t participate in their sport any longer.
Five Great Movies Featuring Lions

Plenty of films depict wild animals in ways that some folks don’t like, and lions often get the same treatment, not usually because they are bloodthirsty creatures, but because they have a rather fearsome appearance and, like it or not, they are meat eaters that can go off the hook if something drives them to it. People might not like seeing violence against animals in the movies when it comes to certain situations, but given that it’s all entertainment and things are kicked into high gear by creating the absolute worst, nightmare scenarios, it’s not too hard to pull for the humans that are just trying to survive. Those that are aggravating the lions can get chomped for all a lot of us care, but those that are actively trying to keep others, and themselves, safe from harm might need to be cut just a little slack. It’s true that in a lot of movies that people are constantly invading the territory of said animals, but like it or not, everyone gets to defend themselves. Here are a few of the best movies that feature lions in a number of different ways.
Check Out the Fake Pitch Meeting for Red Notice

It has to be said even if it’s been said more than once by now, this movie managed to get over with people due to star power, and not necessarily because it was that great of a story. While I’m not certain how many people remember the movies of the 80s and the 90s, this played out more like that since the action sequences were great, but they operated on the same type of suspension of disbelief that many movies have over the years, as the unbelievable moments within each scenario are so contrived that trying to make anything feel natural or even as though it was brushed up against a hint of realism is nearly impossible. In essence, this is an action movie that benefits from the big names that are running the show, meaning Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot. That’s not the worst thing that could happen to be fair, since all three of them are big action stars, and being able to get all three for this movie is something that might have felt more like a dream to those that thought about it, to begin with.
Movies That Need a Reboot: Falling Down

Some might want to know how this movie could be rebooted or even remade, but the truth is that we live in a slightly different world than the one that Michael Douglas found himself walking through back in 1993. Almost three decades later things have become even crazier if that’s believable, and people like William Foster, Douglas’ character, are a little more plentiful and have learned how to be smart when having their breakdowns, as a lot of them have been able to air their grievances in ways that have started a movement or learned how to disrupt many lives all at once, not just a few at a time. One thing that should be remembered when thinking about this character however is that while he did make a lot of the wrong choices, he started out with a fairly noble goal of simply going home, and then finding a present for his daughter, who he wasn’t allowed to see since his ex-wife had a restraining order against him. Foster, who had been living with his mother up to that point, was not a stable individual, as was proven during his long walk through the city.
Five Characters Tom Hanks Could Portray in the MCU

It’s hard to show what a person can do in a franchise if they’re not invited, and for one reason or another, Tom Hanks has never been invited to star in any of the MCU movies as of now. It’s a hope that this will change eventually since it would be great to see Hanks take on a role that’s something more important than a secretary of defense or something equally mundane. This does appear to be what Hanks thinks that he might be brought in as, but if the MCU would break that trend and find him something that could really surprise the hell out of people and make use of his versatile acting style, it might be a nice effect that could be used to show that the rules of the MCU aren’t always set in stone and that a character could be taken on by someone that could use their talent and experience to make it work in another way that people haven’t seen yet.
Why Collateral Beauty Was A Financial And Oscar Failure

In December of 2016, a movie that was clearly being positioned as Oscar bait was released. Collateral Beauty, a Will Smith vehicle that features an all-star cast such as Edward Norton, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, and Naomie Harris; The film is about a successful New York advertising executive who loses his daughter, and retreats from his life. He seeks answers by writing letters to Love, Time, and Death. The seemingly sweet and sentimental feature was trashed by critics, amassing 14% on rotten tomatoes and thrashing any chances that the film had being an Oscar contender. Even worse, Collateral Beauty bombed financially, opening with $7 million and finishing off with $88 million worldwide. So, what happened? As I mentioned, Collateral Beauty was a clear Oscar hopeful that ultimately crashed and burned. Still, bad reviews don’t always equal a terrible box office. Collateral Beauty features an notable all-star cast including Will Smith, who’s usually a certified box office draw. Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning behind Collateral Beauty’s failure.
Five Storylines We Hope to See in Squid Game Season 2

The Squid Game phenomenon has continued to sweep the world by storm. The series’ cast members have traveled all the way to Los Angeles to rub elbows with Hollywood’s elite, and attend the 2021 LACMA gala. This is great exposure for the cast who fully deserves all the recognition they are getting for their exceptional performances. They have gone on to guest in late night talk shows, and even received compliments from stars, such as Elle Fanning (Maleficent) and Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant). It must have surely been a surreal moment for the entire cast and crew, as well as another groundbreaking achievement for the Korean film industry that has consistently been shattering glass ceilings. The internet was abuzz with positive feedback when news of a series renewal was announced. It felt like a wish granted by the Netflix fairy godmother. The finale of the first season still contained a lot of unanswered questions. It’s only natural for fans to clamor for more. Here are five storylines we wish will be explored in Squid Game season 2:
This Is The Best Christmas Movie Of All Time

The Christmas holiday has often been a lucrative period for movies. Movies like “Sherlock Holmes” (2009) have done particularly well, as people with a few days off flock to theaters. But, there are two kinds of Christmas movies, and those released on Christmas are one of these. The other is films made about Christmas that […]
The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
What’s Worth Watching: ‘Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,’ ‘Becoming Cousteau,’ ‘Encanto,’ ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Hawkeye’

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first film’s release, TBS and Cartoon Network present “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,” the ultimate Harry Potter trivia competition. Academy Award winner Helen Mirren hosts as two new teams of Harry Potter super-fans put their extensive knowledge of the films, books and beyond to the test each week. The first episode of the four-part series premieres Sunday on TBS.
Five Excellent Films Involving The Cast Of Bruised

Halle Berry has been in the entertainment business for over three decades; however, the Oscar winning actress will step behind the camera as a director for the first time in her illustrious career. Bruised, a Netflix exclusive – sees the veteran play Jackie Justice, a MMA fighter who’s dealing with personal demons that have put a damper on her professional career. Following her fall from grace, Jackie is seen by a promoter thanks to a brutal underground fight. From there, the former MMA star is on a journey of redemption; however, various personal and professional obstacles may ultimately hurt her chances at a come back. This list will examine the five best films that include the cast of Bruised, whether they’re playing the lead to a credited background character named Tom. The only movies exempt from these list are animated features. Let’s get started with the first film.
Underrated Thrillers: Untraceable

If there’s ever a time to be afraid of technology and what can be done with it, the current era would be it. One has to remember that this movie, Untraceable, came out in 2008 when much of what we see as commonplace was still fairly new and still developing. The opening of a killer torturing a kitten is creepy enough since it indicates that the person behind the atrocity is someone that has a mind that isn’t balanced and has little to need for such things as mercy and compassion. The funny thing is that the killer is introduced fairly early on in the movie, but even worse is that finding the killer is insanely tough, even for FBI computer crime experts such as Jennifer Marsh, played by Diane Lane, Griffin Dowd, played by Colin Hanks. The two are among the best in their division when it comes to ferreting out online criminals until they come upon a site titled KillWithMe.com. What they quickly discover is that the IP and domain are much harder to lock down than they would have originally thought, and when the site cues up the live execution of a local news reporter, they realize that they have a very real problem.
