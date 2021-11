Crunchyroll, the unrivaled streaming site with the latest anime options since its inception in 2006, has released one of the most anticipated original series of the year, Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The all-new Crunchyroll Original series, with co-production from Adult Swim, follows a young woman named Elle, who awakens in the desert with no recollection of her memories and discovers that she possesses deadly skills. Elle then escapes to Los Angeles where she begins to unravel her mysterious past and tracks down the people responsible for her violent history. The series takes place in between the original Blade Runner film and the sequel, Blade Runner 2049, showcasing how the world has changed in the time between films.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO