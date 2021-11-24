Man takes drive- thru sign literally: Drive through sign

Police and fire crews were called to the scene of a non-injury accident on Thursday evening, Nov. 18 around 6:30 p.m., where a pick-up truck crashed through the front door of the Heck of a Deal antiques/collectibles store in the former Rite Aid building in the 2100 block of Jackson Avenue. Escalon Police Chief Rob Lackey said thought there was plenty of damage to items inside the store, there were no injuries reported and no structural damage to the building itself other than the doors having to be replaced.
