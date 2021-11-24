Man takes drive- thru sign literally: Drive through sign

When Amelia Bardell slipped and dislocated her ankle on a nightclub dance floor, she hoped staff would help. They did. They roped her off and let everyone else carrying on partying around her.The 18-year-old was left unable to move after popping her joint at Zinc in the Warwickshire town of Rugby.So, while they waited for an ambulance, club managers decided to simply throw a cordon around her and let other revellers continue using the rest of the dance floor. For almost three hours."There was a lot of people crowding around me,” she told the Coventry Telegraph. “I was getting pointed...

