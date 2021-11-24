ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man takes drive- thru sign literally: Drive through sign

By Bee Group Newspapers
cheektowagabee.com
 3 days ago

Sunday, Nov. 14 • A man who reported that he had lost his...

www.cheektowagabee.com

Comments / 0

Related
escalontimes.com

DRIVE THROUGH

Police and fire crews were called to the scene of a non-injury accident on Thursday evening, Nov. 18 around 6:30 p.m., where a pick-up truck crashed through the front door of the Heck of a Deal antiques/collectibles store in the former Rite Aid building in the 2100 block of Jackson Avenue. Escalon Police Chief Rob Lackey said thought there was plenty of damage to items inside the store, there were no injuries reported and no structural damage to the building itself other than the doors having to be replaced.
ESCALON, CA
WSAZ

Driver crashes into bank drive-thru

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver escaped injury Wednesday night after crashing into the drive-thru area of a bank in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said. The accident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at the BB&T branch in the 5500 block of Big Tyler Road. Deputies...
CROSS LANES, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested After Collision in Restaurant Drive-Thru

Jacksonville Police were called to a two-vehicle collision at a restaurant drive-thru early this morning. Police received reports of a collision in the McDonald’s drive-thru located in the 500 block of West Morton Avenue at approximately 2:08 this morning. Upon arrival and after a brief investigation, police determined that a...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whopam.com

Person killed in early morning accident

A person was killed in a fiery single vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Gracey-Herndon Road. It happened in the 3600 block just after midnight and officials say first responders arrived to find the overturned automobile off the roadway on fire with the driver still inside. Deputy Tommy Hoffman says...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Nashville News Hub

8-month-old unrestrained baby girl dies after falling out of moving car and being run over

In a heartbreaking, avoidable incident, an 8-month-old girl in Texas died after being hit by a vehicle. According to authorities, the little girl and her three siblings were being driven by their mother in a car when the shocking accident happened. All four kids were reportedly unstrained in the vehicle when one of the doors came open and caused the toddler to fall out of the moving car. She was then struck by a passing vehicle, the impact of which caused fatal injuries that ultimately led to her unfortunate demise.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
iheart.com

Cop Charged After Body Of Hit-And-Run Victim Found In The Back Of His Car

A police officer from New Jersey is facing multiple charges for allegedly hitting a killing a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of a highway. Louis Santiago, 25, was driving on the Garden State Parkway when he veered onto the shoulder, striking 29-year-old Damian Dymka. Authorities said that Santiago and 25-year-old Albert Guzman, who was a passenger in the car, didn't call 911 or attempt to render aid to Dymka. Instead, Santiago put the victim's body in his backseat and drove to his house.
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
CBS News

Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama woods

An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods. The packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "I currently have a...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Nightclub ropes off area around injured teenager – and lets everyone else carry on dancing

When Amelia Bardell slipped and dislocated her ankle on a nightclub dance floor, she hoped staff would help. They did. They roped her off and let everyone else carrying on partying around her.The 18-year-old was left unable to move after popping her joint at Zinc in the Warwickshire town of Rugby.So, while they waited for an ambulance, club managers decided to simply throw a cordon around her and let other revellers continue using the rest of the dance floor. For almost three hours."There was a lot of people crowding around me,” she told the Coventry Telegraph. “I was getting pointed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Four In Custody Following Domestic Incident ‘Involving A Firearm’ At Sky Zone In Orland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people are in custody after an incident in the parking lot of Sky Zone in Orland Park, police say. According to Orland Park Police, the department is investigating an “isolated, domestic related incident involving a firearm,” that happened in the parking lot. No one else is believed to be involved in the incident, police said in a Facebook post. No one was injured in the incident.
ORLAND PARK, IL
cbslocal.com

Young Man Shot While Driving Through Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — An 18-year-old man was shot and injured while driving in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood on Tuesday night, police said. The shooting was reported at 8:19 p.m. and occurred in the area of Mendell Street and Fairfax Avenue. The victim said he was driving when...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy