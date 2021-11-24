ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Here's Why Bank Stocks are Gaining on Powell's Renomination

Zacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, President Joe Biden renominated incumbent Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a second four-year term. The markets seem to have appreciated the move as this will help continue the central bank’s relatively accommodative and moderately hawkish monetary policy stance. The U.S. economy is still facing record-high inflations...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Zacks.com

Top 5 Bank Stocks as Fed May Hike Rate Sooner Than Expected

On Nov 24, the Fed released the minutes of its FOMC meeting held in November. The minutes revealed that Fed members unanimously showed deep concerns about skyrocketing inflation. They also expressed their desire to speed up the tapering of the quantitative easing program and hike interest rate sooner-than-expected if inflation continues to rise in the near term.
BUSINESS
KLST/KSAN

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since […]
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why Are Insiders Still Buying Their Own Stocks?

The coronavirus stock market sell-off in March 2020 happened so quickly, it was the fastest bear market in history. But the rebound was just as quick. The time to get in was so short, that even famed Value Investor Warren Buffett didn’t jump in and nab any stock deals during that time.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Financial Stocks On Sale This Black Friday

Major indices are selling off today as a new Covid-19 variant emerged in South Africa. As we enter a positive seasonal period for the market, is the new variant a cause for concern or will the volatility create a buying opportunity?. Nearly two years into the pandemic, numerous variants have...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Interest Income#Short Term Interest Rates#Kbw Nasdaq Bank#Jpmorgan Lrb#Jpm Free Report#Wells Fargo#Wfc Free Report#Keycorp#U S Bancorp#Usb Free Report
Zacks.com

Sector ETFs to Win or Lose on Oil Slump

The rally in energy prices has been wavering of late, thanks to resurging COVID-19 cases and the resultant lockdowns, mainly in Europe, which could soon spread to the other parts of the world. Demand worries led to the oil price slump for four weeks in a row last week, for first time since Mar 20.
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Rising Personal Income, Spending

Rising inflation has been a cause of concern but consumers have been spending aggressively. According to the latest report from the Commerce Department, both personal income and personal consumption expenditures jumped in October, despite the rising prices of goods. With the vaccination drive in full swing, people are a lot...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Disappointing Stocks in 2021 That Could Be Hot Buys Next Year

Amwell's Converge system could pave the way for significant gains in the telehealth sector. Alibaba has a diverse business that will benefit from improving U.S.-China relations. Are you looking for an underrated stock that could make for a good contrarian bet in the next year? Two stocks you should consider...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
kfgo.com

With Fed’s Powell renominated, focus turns to speed of bond-buying taper

(Reuters) – As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell looks forward to four more years at the helm of the world’s most powerful central bank, attention is turning to whether he and his fellow policymakers will have to wean the U.S. economy off emergency support faster in the face of high inflation.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Dollar Maintains Position Following Jerome Powell’s Renomination

The U.S. Dollar Index is continuing its upward trajectory in 2021 just as Biden agreed to renominate current Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. The capital markets appear to be digesting the news positively if the movements in the dollar serve as an indicator. The U.S. Dollar Index continued to push higher despite ongoing inflation fears.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Thanks to Wall Street for a Wonderful Rally YTD: 5 Top Picks

Wall Street started 2021 from where it ended in 2020. Year to date, U.S. stock markets have seen an impressive rally after completing an astonishing 2020 despite being pandemic-ridden. Instead of the technology-driven rally like last year, Wall Street is witnessing a broad-based rally this year — across all segments (large, mid and small caps) and various sectors of the economy. Very few economists and financial analysts had anticipated such a powerful rally at the beginning of this year.
STOCKS
Forbes

More Room For Gains In Chipotle’s Stock?

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock (NYSE: CMG), has gained 30% since the end of 2020. The gain comes despite Chipotle announcing price hikes in the middle of the year to cover the cost of raising the wages of their workers and higher ingredient costs. In the recently announced Q3 2021 the company saw comparable restaurant sales increase by 15.1% y-o-y while total revenue increased 21.9% y-o-y to $2.0 billion. Digital sales continued to grow 8.6% and accounted for 42.8% of sales. Operating margin also improved to 12.3% for the quarter.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

5 ETFs That Deserve Special Thanks in 2021

FCG - Free Report) , North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (. URNM - Free Report) , Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (. BLOK - Free Report) , Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (. XSVM - Free Report) and SPDR S&P Retail ETF (. XRT - Free Report)...
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: COVID Worries, Powell Renomination Dent Futures, Stocks; Oil Eases

Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 futures were all trading lower on Tuesday following the announcement Monday that Fed Chair, Jerome Powell will be nominated for a second term as head of the US central bank. The news was seen by investors as confirmation that tighter monetary policy will be put in place sooner than anticipated; yesterday's Wall Street session ended lower.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Gold price falls below $1,800 as Powell’s renomination fuels more rate hike bets

Spot gold declined 1.1% to $1,783.84/oz by 12:20 p.m. ET, the lowest in nearly three weeks. US gold futures were down 1.2%, trading at $1,784.00/oz in New York. Meanwhile, the dollar index hit a fresh 16-month peak and Treasury yields firmed after Powell was nominated for a second term, adding to confidence that the US central bank will lift interest rates in 2022.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD Gains On Powell’s Reappointment

The USD tended to gain against its counterparts yesterday as President Biden chose Jerome Powell for another term in the Fed’s highest post. The reappointment reaffirmed market expectations for a faster tightening of the bank’s monetary policy with rate hikes being possible next year. US stockmarkets tended to provide mixed reactions on the news yesterday, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq being in the reds for the day. As for financial releases we note the release of November’s US Markit preliminary PMI figures, which could provide some volatility for the USD, while the release of respective PMI readings for the Eurozone and the UK could also increase volatility for EUR and GBP pairs today. On the commodities front, we note the headlines by Reuters that the US is set to announce a release from government oil reserves in order to ease the pressure of a tight supply and to lower prices. Oil traders today may also turn their attention on the release of the API weekly crude oil inventories figure, and should another surplus be reported, we may see the bearish tendencies for oil prices intensifying.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy