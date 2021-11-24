Here's Why Bank Stocks are Gaining on Powell's Renomination

The USD tended to gain against its counterparts yesterday as President Biden chose Jerome Powell for another term in the Fed’s highest post. The reappointment reaffirmed market expectations for a faster tightening of the bank’s monetary policy with rate hikes being possible next year. US stockmarkets tended to provide mixed reactions on the news yesterday, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq being in the reds for the day. As for financial releases we note the release of November’s US Markit preliminary PMI figures, which could provide some volatility for the USD, while the release of respective PMI readings for the Eurozone and the UK could also increase volatility for EUR and GBP pairs today. On the commodities front, we note the headlines by Reuters that the US is set to announce a release from government oil reserves in order to ease the pressure of a tight supply and to lower prices. Oil traders today may also turn their attention on the release of the API weekly crude oil inventories figure, and should another surplus be reported, we may see the bearish tendencies for oil prices intensifying.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO