Three prominent Tampa business groups have stepped forward to support the Tampa Bay Rays’ proposal to split upcoming seasons between stadiums in Tampa Bay and Montreal. The Tampa Bay Chamber, South Tampa Chamber of Commerce and Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber said in a joint announcement Thursday that they supported the idea of a new outdoor ballpark “in the region” that would host the Rays for part of each season — as well as full Tampa Bay Rowdies seasons — describing it as “a viable concept to ensure that baseball remains and thrives in this community for years to come.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO