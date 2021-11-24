NFL moves Broncos-Chiefs to SNF in week 13

Sunday Night Football, Week 10. Tonight the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders. The 5-4 Kansas City Chiefs come into this game on the verge of collapse. Though they have a winning record, the Chiefs have looked terrible for weeks. The once unstoppable offense has cratered, scoring 20 points or less in four of their last five games. Patrick Mahomes, recognized as perhaps the best quarterback in the NFL coming into this season, has morphed into a turnover machine, with 10 interceptions and 5 fumbles on the year. The Chiefs defense has been porous, ranked 26th in the NFL and giving up 26 or more points in six out of nine games on the year. This Chiefs team is a long way from the Super Bowl contenders everyone expected this year, but there is still time to turn things around. The pedestrian performances of the rest of the conference has the last place Chiefs just a half game out of first place in the division and just one game back from the second seed in the AFC playoff race. If they go on a run the Chiefs can still win the division and secure a high seed in the playoffs.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO