Public Safety

Funso Ojo: Aberdeen player investigated over alleged fan assault

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAberdeen player Funso Ojo is being investigated by police over an alleged assault on a fan after the game with Dundee Utd at the weekend. Ojo received a red card after an altercation with a supporter during Saturday's Scottish Premiership match. The fan was later charged and banned. It...

fourfourtwo.com

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass feels let down by Funso Ojo reaction to fan incident

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admitted Funso Ojo should not have given referee Bobby Madden the chance to send him off in the narrow defeat against Dundee United at Tannadice. The home side had already been reduced to 10 men shortly before half-time with Calum Butcher receiving a straight red for a low blow on Dons striker Christian Ramirez.
SOCCER
SkySports

Stephen Glass frustrated as Aberdeen unable to overturn Funso Ojo suspension

Stephen Glass has expressed his frustration that Aberdeen will be without Funso Ojo for this weekend's trip to Celtic Park after the SFA were unable to overturn his controversial sending-off against Dundee United last weekend. The midfielder was shown a second yellow card after an incident involving a United fan...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Funso Ojo
BBC

Councillor leaves Aberdeen £150m masterplan lead role over vote

An Aberdeen councillor has stepped down from her long-serving role leading the city masterplan following a vote on the £150m project. Proposals for the major regeneration of the city centre and beach were backed by councillors on Friday. Independent councillor Ms Boulton had called for Union Street to be reopened...
POLITICS
BBC

Fan arrested over alleged racism at Shrewsbury v Sunderland match

A football fan has been arrested after reports of a racist incident at Tuesday's match between Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland AFC. The man in his 60s, who is from the Durham area, was held on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. West Mercia Police said the suspect had...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Scotland#Red Card#Dundee United#Scottish Premiership#Aberdeen Fc#Celtic
BBC

Juventus 'cooperating with police' over finance investigation

Juventus has confirmed that the club is cooperating with police after an investigation was launched into transfers at the Italian giant. The investigation concerns "revenues from players" registration rights between 2019 and 2021. Owner and chairman Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved and chief financial officer Stefano Cerrato are also under...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Celtic v Aberdeen: Preview, team news & what they said

Celtic and Aberdeen are used to meeting when both are on a high, but this time they are looking to recover from a disappointing few days that will overshadow former Scott Brown's return to the stadium where he captained his side to much silverware. The Dons arrive not only smarting...
SOCCER
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Glamorous wife of property developer jailed over $80million cocaine smuggling plot faces being booted from their $2.5million Sydney mansion despite vowing to stand by her husband

The glamorous wife of a property developer jailed for trying to smuggle $80million worth of cocaine into Australia may be kicked out of her $2.5million mansion to pay back the lawyer who represented her husband. Former Sydney party boy Matthew Doyle, 33, pleaded guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stephen McKinney: The man who thought he got away with murder

Stephen McKinney thought he had got away with murder. The death of his wife Lu Na during a holiday in County Fermanagh in April 2017 appeared to be a tragic boating accident. The couple, who lived in Convoy in County Donegal, had hired a cruiser on Lough Erne for a three-night Easter break.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Nightclub ropes off area around injured teenager – and lets everyone else carry on dancing

When Amelia Bardell slipped and dislocated her ankle on a nightclub dance floor, she hoped staff would help. They did. They roped her off and let everyone else carrying on partying around her.The 18-year-old was left unable to move after popping her joint at Zinc in the Warwickshire town of Rugby.So, while they waited for an ambulance, club managers decided to simply throw a cordon around her and let other revellers continue using the rest of the dance floor. For almost three hours."There was a lot of people crowding around me,” she told the Coventry Telegraph. “I was getting pointed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Anger after 30-year-old letter thwarts abuse case

The case against a man facing historical sexual abuse allegations was stopped after a 30-year-old letter was uncovered in which prosecutors gave up their right to prosecute him. The former teacher was facing allegations about his conduct towards a pupil in the late 1970s in Ayrshire. It is understood the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

