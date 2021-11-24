News Briefs

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a mental condition in which a person shows certain traits such as an exaggerated sense of self-importance, need for admiration from others, and expectation of preferential treatment over others, to name a few. Such complex personality traits could lead to conflicts in relationships, be it personal or professional (1).
For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
As New Yorkers begin the second holiday season since the emergence of COVID-19, residents are looking forward to gathering with their friends and families again. With Thanksgiving upon us, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York is urging everyone to follow basic cooking safety tips in order to keep everyone safe. Thanksgiving is a peak day for home […]
By EMILY STOLL Clarence Editor Effective 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Erie County has instated a mask mandate for all indoor public locations in Erie County. All staff and anyone age 2 or older who can medically tolerate a face covering will be required to wear one. The policy will be reevaluated in three weeks, on Monday, Dec. 13, to […]
Sat. 27 Stories in the Woods: Wild Turkeys — For children ages 3-7, enjoy a nature story, followed by a guided walk in the woods at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew; Free - preregistration required. 716-683-5959, www.reinsteinwoods.org thurs. 2 Virtual Program: Heat Pump Basics — If you currently heat with electricity, […]
Wed. 1 Village of Lancaster — One of the most charming village centers in Erie County, Lancaster has a wealth of historic commercial and residential architecture. The Village of Lancaster continues to be a popular place to live and shop, with many unique events held year-round. Join Explore Buffalo on a walking tour of this historic village to learn more […]
Hastings, Minnesota (CNN) — Kelsey and Chris Waits moved to Hastings, Minnesota, to build a dream home for themselves and their two children. Chris had a promising job opportunity when he left the Navy but it was the neighborhood that drew them in. "Kelsey said, 'Well, I hope the interview...
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and […]
Editor's Note: Each month, the Sun-News is spotlighting a youth entrepreneur participating in the Cruces Kids Can — Jr. Vendor Program, a project meant to inspire and equip the youngest business people. Students' participation entails showcasing and selling their goods from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces in the city's downtown. While the COVID-19 pandemic currently prevents the students from selling at the market, their goods are still available through their online outlets.
...
ADRIAN — A centennial clock, visible along West Maumee Street in Adrian, has been in place since August in Comstock Park. The clock stands as a reminder of the 100 years of service the Adrian Noon Rotary Club has supplied to not only the Adrian community, but to Lenawee County and beyond.
The...
Many thanks to George Laurence of Museum Acrylics, the Whittinghams of Aqua Blue, Inc., and numerous others who donated their time, effort and money to the restoration of our beloved iconic "Welcome to our City" sign. It makes my heart proud and happy to see it back in its proper place.
Book sale returns to Fayette County Public Library. The Friends of the Public Library Annual Fall Book Sale returns after a two-year hiatus and is the biggest sale in the organization’s history. This year, the book sale will be at Expo Hall, 2690 Park Road, Connersville. Proceeds from the sale...
Book sale returns to Fayette County Public Library. The Friends of the Public Library Annual Fall Book Sale returns after a two-year hiatus and is the biggest sale in the organization’s history. This year, the book sale will be at Expo Hall, 2690 Park Road, Connersville. Proceeds from the sale...
Comments / 0