AUDIO: Rated-R Playboy – “Hypnosis + Gutterboys II”

By Allen Halas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRated-R Playboy is headed into the end of the year with a pair of new tracks, keeping his swagger at an all time...

AUDIO: Supertentacles – “King of Nothing”

Indie pop artist Supertentacles released his sophomore album this week. Heavy on the coming-of-age themes, Sean Anderson presents a batch of songs written over a long period of time. He sings about nostalgia for childlike innocence, peeling down the layers of oneself, generational differences, and making authentic connections with others. All of this is done to the tune of jangly, colorful psych-pop. Supertentacles looks both inwardly and outwardly as he reflects on the passage of time with “King of Nothing.”
AUDIO: Chan – “Tell Them”

Producer Chan has a new track that dropped, and it’s a three-minute rager. “Tell Them” is full of tight drums, a medley of synths, and loads of energy. A lot of sonic ground gets covered in three minutes, with the synth melodies getting progressively more extreme as the song moves. There’s big buildups, naturally a bass drop, and an epic screeching section to this track, and you can’t help but move to it. Throw yourself a party with “Tell Them” here below:
AUDIO: Lurk – “Illimitable Dominion”

Dungeon synth project Lurk has a new album out on Realm & Ritual. It’s five movements that detail a descent into Hell and back, concluding with the ultimate redemption. Created during quarantine, the record is metaphoric for the spiraling into instability that not only society suffered but many of us individually did as the pandemic took hold on our senses of comfort and routine. Lurk creates a Poe-inspired horror atmosphere akin to the rapid decay of modern normalcy, grasping with all one’s might onto any means of survival.
AUDIO: Shle Berry – “It Is What It Is”

Hip hop artist Shle Berry is back with a new single today. She’s calm and collected here, laying gentle bars and lightly singing about letting go of the past. Berry has come to terms with what is and isn’t in her control; the pains have given her a new perspective, which is that she’s got nothing to prove. The song’s got a stripped-down and simple production to reflect where her mind’s at – certainly a departure from her previous material. We hope to hear more from Shle Berry very soon.
AUDIO: Peeper & Le Play – “Big Ol’ Thing”

Eccentric indie pop band Peeper & Le Play have a new single out. Spanning almost seven minutes, the song features witty wordplay and alliterations from vocalist Zack Pieper about not being impressed by over-the-top technological advancements. With an enterprising melody and wailing harmonica, Peeper & Le Play have fun with an anti-materialist message. They have a new record coming out soon, so stay tuned!
AUDIO: BoodahDARR – “The Prayer II”

After some waiting, BoodahDARR is back on the scene with a new single. “The Prayer II” is a follow up to a 2018 track, and Boodah has a different approach this time around. While both singles have a braggadocios manner to them, the new installment has a more established perspective from the CCM rapper over choir samples and bouncy synths. He makes it clear that he only does big things, and nothing is going to get in his way. It’s a strong approach, and has some wild bars in it, but it does seem as though BoodahDARR is back to business with this track and a recent stretch of singles. Listen for yourself with “The Prayer II” below:
AUDIO: B.J. Fisher – “Wise People”

Singer-songwriter B.J. Fisher’s new single is about growth and change as you experience new things. What a concept! Everyone’s made mistakes in the past; we’re all healing and trying to keep up with the rest of the world. Don’t ever feel like you’re too old to be wrong. We hope it’s the sign of something bigger in the works from B.J. Fisher and we’ll be watching what he does next.
AUDIO: Kenton Place – “Done With You”

Kenton Place’s latest hit, ‘Done With You,’ is absolutely on the money. The rockers from the United States have us in their grip here, and they leap to the top of the echelon with a sound that will grab you!. ‘Done With You’ has the venom of a snake bite....
AUDIO: Spectral Display – “It Burns You When It’s Hot”

Spectral Display aren’t short on hits, and they don’t waste any time delivering ‘It Burns You When It’s Hot’ right after their critically acclaimed previous single, ‘Sorry Dear World.’. The Dutch-based band are currently smashing it left, right, and centre, and it’s no wonder since they’ve been thrilling the scene...
AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Go Harder”

If you somehow thought Wave Chapelle was lacking drive while dropping a new song every week, you’d be sorely mistaken. However, he’s determined to keep the hustle up, and motivates himself on “Go Harder,” his latest track. With a piano-driven beat, Chapelle raps about getting to the money, and plans to level up even further. The track explains that he can’t go back to his humble beginnings, and there’s only one way forward for him. The White Pack might be the strongest collection of singles that Wave Chapelle has put out every month, and you can hear that for yourself on “Go Harder” below:
AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer – “Layer by Layer”

Experimental percussionist Mike Neumeyer dropped a new EP. It’s four tracks that each add a new layer to Neumeyer’s process as he plays; the first track is just marimba, the second adds vibraphone, the third adds chimes, and finally in the fourth he sings. It may be a gentle listen but there’s profound intention and patience behind each artistic decision. Mike Neumeyer improvises against himself with “Layer by Layer.”
AUDIO: Spade The Artist – “Stash House”

Spade The Artist is back, and with his latest drop, ‘Stash House,’ he is in top form. The Atlanta-based musicians’ new track is everything you’d expect from an artist of his calibre. From the first second, it’s captivating, with a hit rap performance about hope and optimism. Spade is self-assured, knows what he wants to achieve in life, and will go to any length to get there; we have no reason to doubt him!
AUDIO: Peroxide – “Twisted in the Wild”

Hardcore punks Peroxide are out with their debut full-length album. The band delivers high-speed rippers that encompass everything from finding Adderall, having sweaty dreams, and stealing drugs from Brookfield. The final track, however, is a gentle and graceful organ track contributed by Lowell E. Schultz. Joey Turbo’s vigorous vocals combined with the tight riffage and ferocious drumming all add up to a bona fide punk record. Long live Midwest punk!
AUDIO: Gorilla Knifefight – “Certified High Speed”

Hardcore punk solo project Gorilla Knifefight has an album out on Loopy Scoop Tapes – his second of the year. It’s an ass-kicker with plenty of feedback and fierce riffage where each cut comes at you like a fiery blast. Matt Glassel sings about rock n’ roll being alive and well, sweating profusely, looking for an off switch on his mind, and Milwaukee pride among other things. The song “Smile Another Day” is dedicated to Glassel’s late brother in rock n’ roll, Nathan Hughes. “Certified High Speed” is full of heart for one’s community, passion for punk ethos, and distaste for the bullshit.
AUDIO: Dave Schoepke – “Drowning in Snow”

Experimental percussionist Dave Schoepke has a new EP out this week. These four pieces feature the drums embellishing the narrative, with some electronic effects added by Marco Sebastian Christ on the third and fourth tracks. A recurrent theme here is that technical progress is not the only way forward; he embraces a near-postmodern mindset of a new approach being capable of replacing an old approach rather than adding to it, which seems to inspire his creative decision of drumming for melody. Dave Schoepke pushes the envelope of conventional song structures with “Drowning in Snow.”
Rated R - Classic RnB/Rap Anthems!

8:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:00pm) Shoreditch's Favourite R&B night returns: Classic RnB + Rap Anthems until late!. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. DJ: Rob Pursey (Southern Hospitality/Hip Hop Karaoke/Players Ball), Tripitaka, Rae Dee (Nike/Southern Hospitality) With Special...
AUDIO: Gerald Walker – “Unusual”

Hip hop artist Gerald Walker dropped a new single recently where he walks us through the life of an artist making it work. Traveling across the map, getting recognized on the street, and not cracking under pressure are just a few things about Walker that make him a little different than the average person. You have to be built for these things in order to make money and succeed in the industry. Gerald Walker lays down sophisticated bars with a jazzy beat in “Unusual.”
AUDIO: Taiyamo Denku – “Collabzilla”

If you’ve followed Taiyamo Denku’s trajectory, he went from lyrically impressive freestyles and solo tracks to a flurry of tough collaborations. In recent years, that’s become his calling card, and a new album of big guest appearances is here in “Collabzilla.” The project features verses from Joell Ortiz, Kool G Rap, KRS-One, and a host of other notable names from different eras of hip hop, and Denku proves himself by going bar for bar with all of them. These 13 tracks are ultimately just a drop in the bucket in terms of Denku releases, but a significantly larger one than most considering the star power involved. If you’re a hip hop head, get a listen to the album below:
AUDIO: Alyssia Dominguez – “Better Me”

Country singer-songwriter Alyssia Dominguez’s latest single is about living into the best version of yourself. She’s sick of beating herself up over past mistakes and is determined to build more bridges than she’s burned. It’s an uplifting anthem about running for the light at the end of the tunnel. We look forward to hearing more from Alyssia Dominguez in 2021.
An Audio Introduction to Olivia Block

In her interview with Bill Meyer in The Wire 454, Chicago based artist Olivia Block describes the long and diverse journey she’s taken through her work with sound. She recalls her early experience of recording indie rock demos and four-track experimentation, to writing orchestral scores and collecting found audio. Most recently Block has used hallucinogenics in order to access the hidden experiences of people and animals, and allowed her revelations to inform her compositions on her latest release Innocent Passage In The Territorial Sea. Here, Block provides an audio accompaniment to the interview, choosing significant tracks from her own archive.
