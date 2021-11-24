AUDIO: Rated-R Playboy – “Hypnosis + Gutterboys II”

If you’ve followed Taiyamo Denku’s trajectory, he went from lyrically impressive freestyles and solo tracks to a flurry of tough collaborations. In recent years, that’s become his calling card, and a new album of big guest appearances is here in “Collabzilla.” The project features verses from Joell Ortiz, Kool G Rap, KRS-One, and a host of other notable names from different eras of hip hop, and Denku proves himself by going bar for bar with all of them. These 13 tracks are ultimately just a drop in the bucket in terms of Denku releases, but a significantly larger one than most considering the star power involved. If you’re a hip hop head, get a listen to the album below:
