Park City, UT

Record editorial: Gratitude aplenty this Thanksgiving

By Editorial
Park Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do Parkites have to be grateful for this Thanksgiving as they gather with friends and family members and stuff themselves full of turkey, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie?. For starters, how about the opportunity to spend the day with loved ones?. Last year’s holiday was a lonely affair...

www.parkrecord.com

Pitt News

Editorial | It’s OK to not like Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving break draws nearer, for some the feeling of dread surrounding the holiday is all-consuming. Whether it’s the long car ride, the expensive plane ride back home or the thought of seeing your family, it’s OK if the holidays feel less than joyful. While Thanksgiving can be a happy...
Sonoma Index Tribune

Editorial: A supersized edition to match our gratitude

Apologies, online readers, this editorial is a bit more geared to our print readers. But we hope all our subscribers enjoy this enhanced edition (see it all in the e-edition in the upper right corner of the homepage!) Sonoma, we love you. We love your quirky traditions and your deep...
The Alliance Review

Chris Schillig: Beware toxic gratitude this Thanksgiving

The dangers of toxic positivity are well documented. Society at large is starting to understand that we cannot wish away other people’s problems by coaxing them to smile, telling them things aren’t that bad or urging them to play happy music on the radio. Julia Wuench, writing earlier this month...
sanclementetimes.com

Wellness & Prevention: Expressing Gratitude Beyond the Thanksgiving Holiday

expressnews.com

Clack: On Thanksgiving, concern for others merits gratitude too

It was said of Ebenezer Scrooge that he knew how to keep Christmas well. But he also knew how to keep Thanksgiving well. As a native of London, Scrooge never celebrated the American holiday. Charles Dickens created the miser-turned-benefactor 20 years before President Abraham Lincoln, in 1863, proclaimed Thanksgiving an official U.S. holiday.
Tulsa World

Counselor’s Corner: Adopt a mindset of gratitude and thanksgiving

People have been going through tremendous difficulties over the past two years. Anxiety and depression are at an all-time high, and numerous clients are sharing anger about how their lives have been disrupted due to the pandemic and the increased stressors they are facing. A large percentage of recent sessions...
thetowerpulse.net

Editorial: Extending a hand of gratitude through the holiday season

Thanksgiving, as every American understands, is a time to come together with loved ones in gratitude and celebration of life. Families gather in their homes bonded by mutual love and appreciation. During Thanksgiving, home is exemplified as a safe haven. Home is a place to turn to for solace, a...
tysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: A Thanksgiving note of gratitude

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. Naturally this time of year, I start to reflect on the year and...
WIFR

Gratitude abounds at Rockford Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Banquet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal during the holidays. Especially for those who’ve experience homelessness and extreme change-of-life situations during the coronavirus pandemic. The tried and true community support network at the Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., aren’t letting a tradition fall by the...
thedanielislandnews.com

With gratitude

This edition of the paper is hitting your door steps, apartment mailrooms, and favorite local businesses just in time for Thanksgiving Day. In the spirit of the holiday, The Daniel Island News expresses heartfelt gratitude to the communities we serve and the advertisers who promote their products and services in our print and digital publications.
Park Record

Amy Roberts: Thanksgiving at home

It’s been several years since I’ve spent a Thanksgiving holiday in Park City. For the past decade or so, I usually took advantage of the four-day weekend, combined it with a few days of PTO, and found myself collecting a passport stamp somewhere warm. While I was forced to take a break from that tradition in 2020, I still managed to get out of town on a road trip last year. So while it’s been a minute since I spent the last Thursday in November here, I’m pretty sure there is usually more snow. It’s one of the reasons I typically travel at this time — to use up all my leftover sunscreen and get in one last sun-soaked jaunt before a few months of blustery temps and crowded ski hills.
expressnews.com

Editorial: Feel gratitude today, hope for tomorrow

Thanksgiving is a photo album come to life, a series of mental snapshots we will cherish forever. This holiday, more than any other, is about family. Love and fellowship will be the main items on the menu, never mind the turkey and dressing and pumpkin pie. Our bellies will swell, but so will our hearts.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Lincoln Journal Star

Editorial, 11/25: Make expressing gratitude a daily event

Amid life's minor headaches and major heartbreaks, its troubles and trials, its delights and disappointments, it's easy to lose track of the blessings we derive from our community and our country. But Thanksgiving is set aside for precisely that -- a day dedicated to give thanks for what we have....
bvtack.com

Thanksgiving 2021 Favorites — The Tack Editorial

Known traditionally as the day to thrown diets out the window, Thanksgiving is full of goodies that are quickly followed by a nap. Spending time with family, friends, and loved ones, this day of thanks emerges as a much-needed period of rest as the end of the semester quickly approaches. It is during this time when we soak up precious moments with those we hold close to our hearts, and take time for ourselves, reflecting on the blessings we have received this past year. While we all have numerous things to be thankful for, perhaps our taste buds provide the source of happiness during this kick-off to the holiday season. There always emerges that one particular dish we look forward to diving into when Turkey Day rolls around, and at The Tack, we decided to share some of our favorites with you! Browse this list of what we believe to be must-have dishes at Thanksgiving this year, and maybe even make them apart of your own tradition!
Lancaster Online

The story of Thanksgiving may be more complicated than we were taught, but gratitude is easy to understand [editorial]

Thanksgiving became a national holiday in 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln designated the final Thursday in November for “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a law making the fourth Thursday in November the federal holiday. A national day of thanksgiving had been championed in the 19th century by Sarah Josepha Buell Hale, a New Hampshire native who was editor of Godey’s Lady’s Book, an influential women’s magazine before the Civil War. Noting that states were celebrating Thanksgiving holidays on various days, Hale wrote to Lincoln: “You may have observed that, for some years past, there has been an increasing interest felt in our land to have the Thanksgiving held on the same day, in all the States; it now needs National recognition and authoritive fixation, only, to become permanently, an American custom and institution.” Thanks to Hale and Lincoln, it became just that.
Cleveland.com

Gratitude’s positive force: Editorial Board Roundtable

Numerous studies have shown, and many of us relearn it in the holiday season, what a powerful, uplifting force can be generosity, gratefulness, thanksgiving for our blessings in life, and in sharing those blessings with others. That’s why this is the season of giving: Gift-giving, not to drown our loved ones in excess, but rather to share our love and appreciation and our bounty with others, no matter how modest that bounty may be.
Jenni Jacobsen

Using Gratitude to Improve Your Relationships this Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving rolls around, we are reminded of the importance of expressing gratitude. Perhaps you're thankful for good health, remaining employed, or making it almost to the end of another year amid a global pandemic. For many of us, we also have a reason to be grateful for our relationships, whether it's with a spouse or significant other or with our closest friends.
Upworthy

Thanksgiving is a 'day of mourning' to Indigenous people

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of genocide and violence against Native Americans that some readers may find distressing. There definitely was no mashed potatoes or pie at the first Thanksgiving, but still remains a core tenet of the holiday now. Much like the pie and mashed potatoes, the celebration of peace and prosperity shared by Native Americans and Pilgrims is, if not a myth, at least a half-truth. There are two sides to every story. The ones the English settlers have passed down over the years is that they landed in 1621 and met with the Wampanoag tribe, leading to three days of feasting and thanksgiving in 1621. The other side doesn't remember the story that way, but it's that version that's become mainstream and become synonymous with the holiday in America today. Native Hope, a group that aims to address the injustice done to Native Americans, says English settlers robbed Wampanoag graves and stole food from them in order to survive during their first years on this new continent, before eventually unleashing violence and carrying out genocide.
30Seconds

Gratitude at Thanksgiving & Beyond: How to ​Use Mindfulness to Practice Year-Round Gratitude

Thanksgiving feasts and time with family and friends inspire the deep gratitude that the holiday represents, but our gratitude doesn’t have to end there. Science continues to show us that being grateful has a positive impact on our lives. Here is an easy way to take the gratitude you feel at Thanksgiving and let it inspire you to start your own daily gratitude practice.
The St. Augustine Record

In a Nutshell | Thanksgivers dish out some gratitude

Sometimes we lose sight of how important Thanksgiving truly is. Caught up in the turkey or the parades or the standing in lines to buy ridiculously cheap flat-screen TVs, we forget about the need to give thanks and show gratitude. I know I do, and it’s why I need to stop and remind myself what the spirit of the holiday is all about. So, this week I thought I would take the time to show thanks for everything I’m appreciative of:
