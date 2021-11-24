Record editorial: Gratitude aplenty this Thanksgiving

Known traditionally as the day to thrown diets out the window, Thanksgiving is full of goodies that are quickly followed by a nap. Spending time with family, friends, and loved ones, this day of thanks emerges as a much-needed period of rest as the end of the semester quickly approaches. It is during this time when we soak up precious moments with those we hold close to our hearts, and take time for ourselves, reflecting on the blessings we have received this past year. While we all have numerous things to be thankful for, perhaps our taste buds provide the source of happiness during this kick-off to the holiday season. There always emerges that one particular dish we look forward to diving into when Turkey Day rolls around, and at The Tack, we decided to share some of our favorites with you! Browse this list of what we believe to be must-have dishes at Thanksgiving this year, and maybe even make them apart of your own tradition!

FESTIVAL ・ 3 DAYS AGO