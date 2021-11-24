ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

What's open, what's closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

By Nancy Rivera Brooks
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5vT2_0d5icJxV00
Santa and Bullseye, Target Corp.'s dog mascot, pass people waiting for the Target store in Carson to open on Black Friday, Nov. 28, 2019. Target didn't open for Thanksgiving shopping last year because of the pandemic and this year made its Thanksgiving closure policy permanent. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The pandemic last year forced major retailers to dump Thanksgiving shopping hours at physical stores, and most are staying closed for another year.

Target has gone a step further by permanently ending the much criticized yet oddly popular creep of shopping into a holiday about family and being thankful — a move that could push other merchants to follow.

“With all these online shopping opportunities, is it really necessary to open on Thanksgiving?” Ken Perkins, president of research firm Retail Metrics, said in an interview with the Associated Press. He said retailers are weighing whether they should bother with labor and other costs to open on Thanksgiving when consumers increasingly are opting for online shopping.

As Target Corp. Chief Executive Brian Cornell explained in a note to employees: "What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard. ... You don’t have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides.”

The National Retail Federation predicts that 2021 U.S. retail sales for November and December could reach a record $843.4 billion to $859 billion , an increase of 8.5% to 10.5% from the 2020 holiday season.

The pre-season warm-up, also known as October retail sales, showed that consumers aren't hestitating on their economy-driving spending despite the worst inflation in 30 years. U.S. purchases of goods and services, not adjusted for changes in prices, rose 1.3%, the most since March and double the 0.6% increase gain in September, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

October spending was even more brisk than analysts projected as consumers responded to holiday discount advertising well before Halloween. But inflation, propelled by supply chain problems and brisk demands, means bargains are few this year, according to an analysis by Adobe.

To get a look at scanned copies of the week's advertising circulars, head to BlackFriday.com.

Here's a snapshot of retailers' Thanksgiving and Black Friday operating plans (although it's always a good idea to check websites for hours of particular stores, which can be affected by local laws or mall policies. The Glendale Galleria, for instance, is opening at 9 a.m. Friday, two hours later than it opened last year.):

99 Cents Only: Open 7 a.m. Thanksgiving and Friday.

Apple: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 8 a.m. Friday.

Bass Pro Shops: Open 9 a.m. Thanksgiving and 5 a.m. Friday.

Best Buy: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 5 a.m. Friday.

Big 5: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m. Friday.

Big Lots: Open 7 a.m Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. Friday.

Costco: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 9 a.m. Friday.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 5 a.m. Friday.

Home Depot: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m. Friday.

Hobby Lobby: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 8 a.m. Friday.

JoAnn: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m. Friday.

J.C. Penney: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 5 a.m. Friday.

Gap: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 9 a.m. Friday.

Ikea: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 10 a.m. Friday.

Kohl’s: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 5 a.m. Friday.

Lowe's: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m. Friday.

Macy’s: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m. Friday.

Michaels: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 7 a.m. Friday.

Nordstrom: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 8 a.m. Friday.

REI: Closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Target: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 7 a.m. Friday.

TJX Cos. (HomeGoods, HomeSense, Marshalls, Sierra and T.J. Maxx): Closed Thanksgiving. Open 7 a.m. Friday.

Walmart: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 5 a.m. Friday.

World Market: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 5 a.m. Friday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

The new Omicron variant is a pandemic gut check

(CNN) — The emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant feels like a pandemic gut check. Scientists have long known that the world would see emerging coronavirus variants. Viruses mutate constantly. But when South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant, which appears to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carson, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA
Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Carson, CA
NBC News

Black Friday shopping in stores drops 28 percent from pre-pandemic levels

Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped 28.3 percent compared with 2019 levels, as shoppers shifted more of their spending online and kicked off their shopping earlier in the year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic was up 47.5 percent compared with year-ago levels, Sensormatic said. This...
RETAIL
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Black Friday#Advertising#Santa#Bullseye Target Corp#Retail Metrics#The Associated Press#Target Corp
CBS News

FDA says Merck's COVID-19 pill is effective and the agency will seek advice on risks during pregnancy

Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.
INDUSTRY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
226K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy