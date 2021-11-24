ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York is the #7 state where food stamps are used the most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0d5ic6ZJ00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

New York is the #7 state where food stamps are used the most

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 million Americans to face food shortages during 2021. This demand puts additional strain on already-strapped food pantries and hunger-relief organizations, and drives significant need for increases in the country's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known previously as food stamps).

Stacker compiled a list of the states where food stamps are used the most using SNAP data released July 10, 2020, by the USDA . The number of households and the poverty rate are current as of 2019 data from the Census Bureau . States are ranked by the percent of households that received food stamps in April 2020. Additional information came from sources like the Center for American Progress , Feeding America, and state websites and local food banks.

New York by the numbers

- Percent of households receiving food stamps: 20.3%
- Total households receiving food stamps: 1,514,547
- Average monthly benefit per household: $237 (#25 highest among all states)

Organizations like City Harvest attempt to combat food insecurity issues in and more in New York City. In 2018, 34% of New York City's food pantries and kitchens had to turn people away, reduce portions, or limit operating hours. The city's poverty rate approached historic lows ahead of the pandemic.

Here are the states using food stamps the most and least:

States using food stamps the most
#1. New Mexico (27.6% of households)
#2. Rhode Island (22.2% of households)
#3. Washington D.C. (22.0% of households)

States using food stamps the least
#1. Wyoming (5.0% of households)
#2. Utah (7.0% of households)
#3. North Dakota (7.2% of households)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
allotsego.com

Omicron…New York in a State of Emergency

Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox 46 Charlotte

15.3 percent of households in North Carolina receive food stamps

(STACKER) – Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Utah State
New York City, NY
Government
State
Rhode Island State
WNYT

Enrollment is open for New York State of Health

Open enrollment for New York State of Health starts today. Open enrollment will run through the end of January. More than $6 million New Yorkers used the marketplace this year to find affordable health insurance. There are also new federal tax credits available through the American Rescue Plan Act. To...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Stamps#Food Pantries#Local Food#Food Banks#Americans#The Census Bureau#The Numbers Percent#City Harvest
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Debt Is Increasing the Most During COVID-19

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. And the fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. So how did the pandemic and the ensuring lockdown hit Americans’ wallets? Was it as devastating as […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crain's New York Business

Introducing the 50 Most Powerful Women in New York

This year New York state saw the first woman in its history ascend to the governor’s seat. And the attorney general, also a woman, helped pave the way for her by holding the previous governor to account for his alleged misdeeds. See the full list of the 50 Most Powerful...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KLEWTV

New stimulus checks arrive next week - How much you'll get and the future of the payments

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March sent a lot of money directly to the American people. It immediately sent at $1,400 payment to most Americans, after two other payments of $1,200 and $600. It also added other ways for people to get much-needed cash. One of the changes was the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. It increased the amount of money people could claim for each child and allowed the first half of the new credit to be paid directly to families during the last six months of 2021.
INCOME TAX
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy