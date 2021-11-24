Mediabrands Content Studio Debuts First Snapchat Lens in LATAM to Use Body Tracking Technology, an Original Soundtrack and a Voiceover to Promote Amazon Prime Video’s New Maradona Docudrama

Mass Effect could be getting its own live-action outing, due to Amazon reportedly "nearing a deal" to secure the rights for a TV show adaption of the space-faring RPG. The news comes via a Deadline interview with Amazon Prime Studios’ head, Jennifer Salke, about the success of the recently released show, The Wheel of Time. According to Deadline, Amazon Prime Studios is “nearing a deal to develop a series based on the best-selling sci-fi video game franchise from Electronic Arts.” During the interview with Deadline, Salke notes that Amazon Prime Studios is committed to offering up fantasy-themed series just like The Wheel of Time, and its upcoming Lord of the Rings show: “You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds,” says Salke. “We have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more.”

