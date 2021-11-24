ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Mediabrands Content Studio Debuts First Snapchat Lens in LATAM to Use Body Tracking Technology, an Original Soundtrack and a Voiceover to Promote Amazon Prime Video’s New Maradona Docudrama

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) and Rufus, Mediabrands exclusive agency for Amazon, are proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new branded content Snapchat lens, mARadona: the Homage of the Century, (Lens)–in honor of Amazon Prime Video’s new series, Maradona: Blessed Dream. The cutting-edge Lens, which was created as a tribute...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Is Letting You Add Channels Like Starz and AMC+ to Your Prime Video Subscription for Only 99 Cents

Whether you're a seasoned movie buff or just someone who loves to keep up with your favorite TV show, a good streaming service subscription is key when it comes time to unwind. Some dedicated streamers may even rely on multiple streaming services, whether it be because your two favorite shows are on separate platforms, one platform specializes in a specific type of content, or because you simply like to switch things up. Regardless of the reason, having multiple streaming subscriptions can add up quickly. Luckily, Amazon is offering all cinephiles with Prime membership access to popular channels for just $0.99 for two months.
TV & VIDEOS
MacRumors Forums

Amazon Launches Prime Video App for Mac

Amazon today introduced a native macOS app for its Amazon Prime Video service, with the app now available from the Mac App Store. Prime Video subscribers can stream content using the new app, or download content on Macs for offline viewing. All Amazon Prime content is available through the Mac app.
CELL PHONES
mactrast.com

Amazon Debuts Native macOS App For Its Amazon Prime Video Service

Amazon today released a native macOS app for its Amazon Prime Video Service. Mac users with an Amazon Prime subscription can now stream Amazon Prime content or download the content on their Macs for offline viewing. App features:. Download videos to watch offline. Continue to watch your favorite movie, TV...
TV SHOWS
Ars Technica

Amazon’s new Prime Video app for Mac enables local downloads on desktop

Amazon has released a Prime Video app that runs natively on the Mac. The app offers many of the same features as the mobile app but is available in the Mac App Store. The app is free to download but requires an Amazon account to access content. That content includes both shows and movies that stream free with Amazon Prime Video, as well as purchases and rentals from Amazon's entire catalog. In fact, there's a prominently placed toggle button labeled "Free to me" in the top-right corner of the app. Checking this means that you'll just see content that is free with Prime.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Maradona
geekculture.co

Full Features Of Amazon Prime Video Are Now On macOS

Amazon Prime Video has finally rolled out a native macOSapp on the Mac App Store. In the past, folks would have needed to catch their favourite Prime Video TV shows and movies on the Prime Video website or the mobile app. Now, consumers have the option to watch their favourite content on their Macs.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Amazon Prime Video, Spain’s Movistar Plus Sign Carriage Deal

Spain’s Movistar Plus, the top Spanish pay TV player, announced Thursday that it has signed a carriage deal with Amazon Prime Video. Movistar Plus clients with a Prime subscription and a UHD decoder will now be able to access Amazon Prime Video via Movistar Plus’ display and search mechanisms. Full integration of Prime Video on Movistar Plus’ home page will be completed by Nov. 24. Via the new deal, Amazon Prime Video is joining Netflix, Disney Plus, DAZN as well as Spain’s LaLigaSports TV, Atresplayer Premium and Mitele on Movistar Plus as Telefonica pay TV unit Movistar Plus drives to consolidate as...
BUSINESS
asapland.com

Outrage 2 also on Amazon Prime Video

If a few days ago the first and third came in, we already have the second film of the franchise available at Amazon Prime Video. Outrage 2 has been released on Blu-ray and DVD in Spain by Average 3 Study. Second part of Kitano’s ‘Outrage’ trilogy. Five years after his...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Amazon Prime Debuts a New Trailer For The Expanse Season 6

Amazon Prime Debuts a New Trailer For The Expanse Season 6. There are only six episodes left of The Expanse, but the Amazon Prime original series is about to out with a bang. For five seasons, James Holden (Steven Strait), Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper), and Amos Burton (Wes Chatham) have found themselves at the center of universe shattering events. Regardless, the crew of the Rocinante has one last mission ahead. At stake is nothing less than humanity’s future. Because if Marco Inaros and the Free Navy have their way, then there won’t be much left of Earth and Mars.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latam#Mbcs#Amazon Prime Video#New Us Partnership#Argentine#Finta#Toque
Deadline

‘The Wheel Of Time’ Makes Strong Debut As Amazon Prime Video Doubles Down On Genre With ‘Mass Effect’ Adaptation & Prepares To Usher In ‘LOTR’

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime Video’s series adaptation of Robert Jordan’s best-selling The Wheel Of Time fantasy novels has come out of the gate strong. “We can firmly say that Wheel of Time was the most watched series premiere of the year and one of the Top 5 series launches of all time for Prime Video,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline about the debut, acknowledging that the company — like most streamers  — “try to figure out how transparent we are going to be in the future” with ratings. Prime Video is among the SVOD platforms that do not disclose viewership data...
TV SERIES
trueachievements.com

Amazon Prime Studios “nearing a deal" for Mass Effect TV show — report

Mass Effect could be getting its own live-action outing, due to Amazon reportedly "nearing a deal" to secure the rights for a TV show adaption of the space-faring RPG. The news comes via a Deadline interview with Amazon Prime Studios’ head, Jennifer Salke, about the success of the recently released show, The Wheel of Time. According to Deadline, Amazon Prime Studios is “nearing a deal to develop a series based on the best-selling sci-fi video game franchise from Electronic Arts.” During the interview with Deadline, Salke notes that Amazon Prime Studios is committed to offering up fantasy-themed series just like The Wheel of Time, and its upcoming Lord of the Rings show: “You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds,” says Salke. “We have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more.”
TV SERIES
vgchartz.com

Amazon Studios Reportedly in Talks for Live Action Mass Effect Series for Prime Video - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare released Mass Effect Legendary Edition back in May, while a new entry in the franchise is in development by a veteran team. Amazon Studios is reportedly in talks with Electronic Arts to develop a live action series based on the science-fiction action RPG for Prime Video, according to Deadline. If the report is correct a deal has yet to be finalized.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Argentina
martechseries.com

Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces “Sell a Service” App

New Link In Bio App Empowers Creators to Monetize Their Influence and Skills. Koji, the world’s most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Sell a Service, a new app that allows creators to seamlessly promote, sell, and fulfill services directly from their Link in Bio.
CELL PHONES
New Haven Register

Promotional Events Like Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Harlem Ever After’ Popping Up Again

In this social media age, experiential events have become a crucial part of entertainment marketing plans. Instagram-friendly pop-ups had become common in recent years — Netflix turning a Baskin-Robbins location into the Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor from “Stranger Things” or Amazon Prime Video taking over the Hollywood Athletic Club to promote its Emmy contenders, for example.
TV & VIDEOS
theaureview.com

First Impressions: Amazon Prime’s The Wheel of Time is an intricately-plotted fantasy series that should satisfy genre fans

Although the fantasy genre had always had a dedicated fanbase, one could argue that it wasn’t until the filmic adaptations of the Lord of the Rings in the early 2000’s that it truly became a classification known and embraced by a mainstream audience. Second to that, in a more culturally relevant manner, Game of Thrones undoubtedly earned similar clout – if not overtook it, however momentarily – paving the way for a more confident reception when it came to fantasy-adjacent material earning substantial backing.
TV SERIES
martechseries.com

Advocado Acquires VEIL Digital Audio Watermarking Technology to Strengthen Attribution and Verification Across Radio, Broadcast, Streaming and Gaming

Portfolio of 47 Patents Involving Embedded Data in Audio and Video Creates More Interactive Consumer Experiences. Advocado, a data platform connecting and powering cross-screen advertising, today announced it has acquired the VEIL watermarking technology and 46 other patents from VEIL Interactive Technologies, an affiliate of Koplar Interactive Systems International (KISI). A long-time licensee of the VEIL technology, Advocado will now integrate the watermarking capabilities into its data management platform for broadcast TV and radio, while adding advanced detection and attribution for interactive TV and gaming. With this powerful integration, advertisers, networks and media partners can more accurately measure ad effectiveness and drive consumer engagement across channels.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Truecaller Crosses 300 Million Active Users Globally

The brand is continuing on its mission to deliver a spam & scam free tomorrow and strengthen the fight against fraud. Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is proud to announce the very significant milestone of 300 million users monthly. Just over a year...
INTERNET
IndieWire

Best Black Friday Deals: Apple AirPods, TV and Movie Blu-rays, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Black Friday is here! While the crowds this year might not be as large as years past, you can avoid them altogether with these virtual deals. To get your started, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best discounts we can find on everything from headphones to a fancy wine preservation system — items we think IndieWire readers will enjoy. See our roundup of...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy