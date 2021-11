Huawei is no longer the top Chinese mobile OEM. We don’t think it will ever recover anytime soon but it doesn’t mean the company will just stop. We believe it still is doing its best. We can still look forward to new products, major OS upgrades, and minor software updates. EMUI 12 is expected to roll out to different Huawei phones. The EMUI 12 update is specifically designed for Huawei phones and tablets that won’t receive HarmonyOS–this means Huawei phones that are released outside China. It will still offer some HarmonyOS features.

