Iroquois’ Kleitz tabbed offense’s top player

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
Prior to the Raiders’ win over the Cowboys on Thursday, an interesting report popped up about running back Josh Jacobs. According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Raiders have had “high-level communication” about getting Jacobs the ball and re-committing as a team to running the football. Warren Sharp on...
The New York Knicks lost a competitive game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday evening, despite a dominant performance from Julius Randle, scoring 34 points over 39 minutes. However, the starting unit as a whole has been wildly inconsistent as of late, dragging the team down and forcing the second unit to pick up the slack, which isn’t sustainable over the course of an entire season against quality opponents.
Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
During Kirk Cousins’ first season with the Minnesota Vikings, kicker Daniel Carlson was solely accountable for the team’s loss at Lambeau Field in 2018. It was Week 2 in that disappointing Vikings season but had Carlson hit just one of his three misses that afternoon, Minnesota would’ve reached the 2018 NFL playoffs. No bones.
On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
The Big Ten championship is set and it’s exactly what everyone predicted coming into the season. Alright, maybe not. But it’s what we have following a wild college football Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines finally got past hated rival Ohio State 42-27 and Iowa kind of backed in after two straight...
Dillon Gabriel, one of the most electric quarterbacks in college football over the last few seasons, is leaving the University of Central Florida. Gabriel announced on Saturday that he’s entered the transfer portal and intends to leave UCF. He immediately becomes one of the best transfers on the market. There’s...
On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes by a final score of 28-21. The team made college football history with its ninth one-score loss of the season. Redshirt Freshman quarterback Logan Smothers got the start in place of Adrian Martinez, who underwent shoulder surgery earlier in the week.
The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
It’s a bad day to be an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. The No. 2 Buckeyes controlled their destiny heading into Saturday’s rivalry clash against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines. A win and they’d cement their spot in the Big Ten Championship with eyes on the College Football Playoff. A loss was never under consideration.
On Saturday afternoon, The Game kicked off from Ann Arbor with snow falling down – creating the perfect football scene. Ohio State entered as a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan. The Wolverines, however, came out swinging with the first touchdown of the game. Later in the second quarter while trailing 7-3, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the corner of the endzone.
Herm Edwards will remain in Tempe for at least one more year. Edwards is reportedly expected to return as Arizona State’s head coach next year, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy. The Sun Devils were never going to fire Edwards because of his coaching performance this year. Arizona State...
Scott Van Pelt isn’t a fan of the new overtime rules for college football. After the first two overtimes of Alabama-Auburn, the game was still tied which means that the overtimes go to two-point attempts. That was a change as it used to be after three overtime sessions when the...
