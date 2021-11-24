KERTZIE ends career of service with fire department

Yes! We are open for our 16th season! There are acres of pine, fir, and spruce trees to choose. For those who love Noble, Nordmann, and Douglas firs, we have pre-cut trees from a sustainable farm in Oregon. Most importantly, they are being kept in water so they are safer and last longer for you. The tree farm is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. and all sales support our fire department. Trees are being sold by height, regardless of the type of tree. Pull saws and measuring sticks are available as well as help to cut, carry, trim, and net your tree. There are fire badges for the kids and cider and candy canes for all! If you have further questions, please call Heather, (707) 322-2091. Thank you for supporting Graton Firefighters.

GRATON, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO