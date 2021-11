Suppose you’re a celebrity in china who just bought a limited-edition Rolex, a Bentley, or a 20-carat diamond, you better keep the euphoria to yourself. Not only will you be breaking new rules, but you will also be opposing core socialist values. The Cyberspace Administration of China has prohibited celebrity and fan-club accounts from showing off wealth and extravagant pleasure. According to the administration, China is a massive populace with a deep-running craze for their celebrities, and this is a cause for scandals and social disorder. The rules extend further to banning stars from spreading rumors, publishing false or private information, and provoking fan groups to “verbally attack each other, ” which makes complete sense to maintain decorum in any country.

