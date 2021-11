It’s the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get scammed. The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and so are fraudsters looking to steal your money. With more people shopping online, the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office is urging the public to keep the old adage in mind: if it looks too good to be true, it probably is. Shoppers are encouraged to be diligent about what gifts they are buying and where they’re buying those gifts.

