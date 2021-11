Many of us have iconic memories of the Thanksgiving holiday. I still sing “Over the river and through the woods, to Grandmother’s house we go,” because we actually did that as kids. Way back when on Thanksgiving Day, our family would pile into our car and drive from our home across the Willamette River in Portland. From there, my dad traced a path to a small community near Oregon City where my grandmother was preparing the turkey.

1 DAY AGO