ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

PUBLIC LIBRARY

By ops@our-hometown.com
eastaurorabee.com
 3 days ago

Aurora Public Library 550 Main St. 716-652-4440 LIBRARY HOURS: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday...

www.eastaurorabee.com

Comments / 0

Related
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

DeLand Regional Library and Pierson Public Library to close temporarily

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. The DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry, DeLand, will be closed Sunday, Nov. 21 and Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson,...
DELAND, FL
Newsbug.info

Newton County Public Library announces change in leadership

ROSELAWN — The Newton County Public Library (NCPL) system has announced an upcoming transition in leadership in January of 2022. After 27 years of serving as the director of the NCPL, Mary Kay Emmrich is transferring to a systems specialist role, allowing her assistant director, Jennifer Arrenholz, to assume the position of director. Emmrich will serve as the branch manager of the Roselawn branch, and she will handle several projects while mentoring Arrenholz through the transition.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica Public Library Presents a Mindful Pajama Jam at the Main Library

Santa Monica Public Library presents an in-person mindfulness program for kids and their families at the Main Library on Thursday, December 2 at 5:45 p.m. Learn about mindfulness you can use during the holidays. Wear your pajamas, bring a favorite stuffed animal and enjoy storytelling and mindful activities. This program is free. Space is limited. To register, email ann.wilson@santamonica.gov  
SANTA MONICA, CA
KIMT

Rochester Public Library expands Chromebook program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In September, the Rochester Public Library received a federal grant of $619,000 as part of its Emergency Connectivity Fund. With the grant, the library was able to purchase 1,000 new Chromebooks for community members to borrow long-term through their Connected Chromebook Program. Their mission? To get these...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Time
Mercury

Phoenixville Public Library offers free online programs

Free, in-person tech help is available at Phoenixville Public Library during selected hours on Monday afternoons and Tuesday & Wednesday evenings. One-hour appointments for assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone from the Library’s volunteer tutors are available by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
News-Herald.com

Fairport Harbor Public Library offers chance to clear library card charges

Fairport Harbor Public Library announced a holiday gift for its patrons — having their library card charges cleared for a fresh start in the new year. Any Fairport Harbor Library cardholder can stop in or call the library at 440-354-8191 from Dec 1 to 29 to clear off charges on any items on their account, no questions asked, according to a news release. The library will clear charges for items that were lost, damaged, overdue, or otherwise.
FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH
WLFI.com

West Lafayette Public Library kicks of programming campaign

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)—The West Lafayette Public Library celebrated its years of history today by celebrating past and present librarians. The team also celebrated the kick off of its Library Foundation's Programming Fund. The library's director for more than 3 decades Nick Schenkel said the goal is raise money for...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
QuadCities.com

Classic Movies Unspooling At Davenport Public Library Wednesday

Join Davenport Public Library every third Wednesday, September 15th – December 15th at 2:00 pm at Eastern (6000 Eastern Ave.) as we watch classic movies starring your favorite actors and actresses! For your safety, we will not be serving popcorn or refreshments. However, you are welcome to bring your movie snacks and covered beverages! Space is limited so registration is required at: https://bit.ly/dpl-afternoonclassics.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
eastaurorabee.com

News Briefs

Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum is offering pay-what-you-can admission from Dec. 1 through 17. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 and 12 – tickets must be bought in advance. Visit exploreandmore.org/pay -what-you-can/ for tickets […]
MUSEUMS
eastaurorabee.com

SENIOR NEWS

All events – except where indicated – are held at the Town of Aurora Senior Center, 101 King St. Suite A, East Aurora. To reserve a lunch or for additional information, call 716-652-7934. Suggested lunch donation is $3. Monday-Friday Exercise/workout room: 8 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.; call for appointment Lunch: noon Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26 Center closed […]
EAST AURORA, NY
eastaurorabee.com

Out of the Past

30 Years Ago Nov. 21, 1991 THREE R’s – The Aurora Town Board has at length jumped on the recycling bandwagon, passing a measure last Monday to form a near town-wide district for pickup of garbage and recyclables. After several weeks of haggling over the administration of such a broad district, the board agreed last Monday to proceed with contracting […]
AURORA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy