Fairport Harbor Public Library announced a holiday gift for its patrons — having their library card charges cleared for a fresh start in the new year. Any Fairport Harbor Library cardholder can stop in or call the library at 440-354-8191 from Dec 1 to 29 to clear off charges on any items on their account, no questions asked, according to a news release. The library will clear charges for items that were lost, damaged, overdue, or otherwise.

FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO