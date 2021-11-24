We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. The DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry, DeLand, will be closed Sunday, Nov. 21 and Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson,...
ROSELAWN — The Newton County Public Library (NCPL) system has announced an upcoming transition in leadership in January of 2022. After 27 years of serving as the director of the NCPL, Mary Kay Emmrich is transferring to a systems specialist role, allowing her assistant director, Jennifer Arrenholz, to assume the position of director. Emmrich will serve as the branch manager of the Roselawn branch, and she will handle several projects while mentoring Arrenholz through the transition.
Santa Monica Public Library presents an in-person mindfulness program for kids and their families at the Main Library on Thursday, December 2 at 5:45 p.m. Learn about mindfulness you can use during the holidays. Wear your pajamas, bring a favorite stuffed animal and enjoy storytelling and mindful activities. This program is free. Space is limited. To register, email ann.wilson@santamonica.gov
ROCHESTER, Minn. - In September, the Rochester Public Library received a federal grant of $619,000 as part of its Emergency Connectivity Fund. With the grant, the library was able to purchase 1,000 new Chromebooks for community members to borrow long-term through their Connected Chromebook Program. Their mission? To get these...
Free, in-person tech help is available at Phoenixville Public Library during selected hours on Monday afternoons and Tuesday & Wednesday evenings. One-hour appointments for assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone from the Library’s volunteer tutors are available by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual...
Fairport Harbor Public Library announced a holiday gift for its patrons — having their library card charges cleared for a fresh start in the new year. Any Fairport Harbor Library cardholder can stop in or call the library at 440-354-8191 from Dec 1 to 29 to clear off charges on any items on their account, no questions asked, according to a news release. The library will clear charges for items that were lost, damaged, overdue, or otherwise.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)—The West Lafayette Public Library celebrated its years of history today by celebrating past and present librarians. The team also celebrated the kick off of its Library Foundation's Programming Fund. The library's director for more than 3 decades Nick Schenkel said the goal is raise money for...
Join Davenport Public Library every third Wednesday, September 15th – December 15th at 2:00 pm at Eastern (6000 Eastern Ave.) as we watch classic movies starring your favorite actors and actresses! For your safety, we will not be serving popcorn or refreshments. However, you are welcome to bring your movie snacks and covered beverages! Space is limited so registration is required at: https://bit.ly/dpl-afternoonclassics.
Literary lunch
Author and chef Cheryl Day presents “Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Baking,” at a ticketed luncheon, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Story and Song Bookstore Bistro, 1430 Park Ave., Fernandina Beach.
...
ADRIAN — A centennial clock, visible along West Maumee Street in Adrian, has been in place since August in Comstock Park. The clock stands as a reminder of the 100 years of service the Adrian Noon Rotary Club has supplied to not only the Adrian community, but to Lenawee County and beyond.
The...
Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum is offering pay-what-you-can admission from Dec. 1 through 17. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 and 12 – tickets must be bought in advance. Visit exploreandmore.org/pay -what-you-can/ for tickets […]
All events – except where indicated – are held at the Town of Aurora Senior Center, 101 King St. Suite A, East Aurora. To reserve a lunch or for additional information, call 716-652-7934. Suggested lunch donation is $3. Monday-Friday Exercise/workout room: 8 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.; call for appointment Lunch: noon Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26 Center closed […]
30 Years Ago Nov. 21, 1991 THREE R’s – The Aurora Town Board has at length jumped on the recycling bandwagon, passing a measure last Monday to form a near town-wide district for pickup of garbage and recyclables. After several weeks of haggling over the administration of such a broad district, the board agreed last Monday to proceed with contracting […]
Comments / 0