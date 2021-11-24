A season to give thanks

It’s here! It is the time of year I refer to as “Food Season!” It begins with Halloween and all the chocolate appetizers! As fall progresses into winter, we take full advantage of nature’s abundance and share our good fortune with family and friends. It is also time to share the bounty with others that need a bit of help this year. I have found the people of the Kern Valley to be thoughtful and generous in spirit. Let us continue that tradition this year. This year, I will be hosting 30 family members for Thanksgiving. I can’t wait. I love having all my family around me at the holidays – warts and all!

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO