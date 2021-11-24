ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

A season to give thanks

eastaurorabee.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is a special time of year, spent with family and friends. Last year,...

www.eastaurorabee.com

Comments / 0

Related
kernvalleysun.com

Kern Valley Hospital Foundation thankful for giving spirit this holiday season

It’s here! It is the time of year I refer to as “Food Season!” It begins with Halloween and all the chocolate appetizers! As fall progresses into winter, we take full advantage of nature’s abundance and share our good fortune with family and friends. It is also time to share the bounty with others that need a bit of help this year. I have found the people of the Kern Valley to be thoughtful and generous in spirit. Let us continue that tradition this year. This year, I will be hosting 30 family members for Thanksgiving. I can’t wait. I love having all my family around me at the holidays – warts and all!
KERN COUNTY, CA
Indy100

12 best toys to gift every kid in your life this Christmas

Kids are the easiest folks to cross off your Christmas list by far. Simply buy them something funny, squeaky, cute, or nerdy, and they’ll love you for the rest of the family dinner. If you still find it a bit difficult to find just the right toy, though, try browsing...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Give Thanks#Covid
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
KHON2

Laulima: Military veteran mom of two kids needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we enter this holiday season, we think of those who might be struggling. But you can help, by adopting a family through our Laulima giving program, which kicks off the holiday campaign today. Kathy Muneo shares our first family who’s been suffering from illness, domestic violence and moreover the last two […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSAV News 3

On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving

DALLAS (AP) — Determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic, millions of Americans will be loading up their cars or piling onto planes to gather again with friends and family. The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels, and […]
DALLAS, GA
Secret LA

Stroll Amongst Millions Of Twinkling Lights At The Six Flags ‘Holiday In The Park’ Experience

Six Flags Magic Mountain is heading into the holidays full throttle. Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. After a prolonged shuttering during 2020, the park kept the spirit of the season going by turning the annual celebration into a drive-thru. This year, you get to hop out of your four-wheeled slays and wander through the Six Flags’ magical holiday wonderland, featuring millions of twinkling lights, charming sights and sounds, along with your favorite Holiday in the Park decorations and characters, including Santa and his elves.
LIFESTYLE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Shared family worry leads to love at Thanksgiving

There is no place more miserable to be on Thanksgiving Day than in a buffet line in a Las Vegas casino. Trust me. I’ve been there. Back when I was single and a reporter for the Las Vegas Sun, I found myself new in town and alone on the holiday in the middle of Sin City. […] The post Shared family worry leads to love at Thanksgiving appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy