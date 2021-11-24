ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Police Investigating Shooting Of A Juvenile

By Local News Desk
 4 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – Tampa Police are investigating a Tuesday shooting of a juvenile and are asking anyone with information to call in.

Around 4:42 pm on Tuesday, dispatch received several calls reporting that someone was shot near the intersection of 22nd St. and 26th Ave.

Officers arrived and found a young man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital and was in critical but stable condition at last check.

The investigation into the reported shooting is underway. While detectives are investigating, they ask anyone with information please call 813-231-6130.

