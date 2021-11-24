(CNN) — The emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant feels like a pandemic gut check. Scientists have long known that the world would see emerging coronavirus variants. Viruses mutate constantly. But when South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant, which appears to be...
(CNN) — As the new Covid-19 Omicron variant spurs global travel bans, experts say concerns over its impact should prompt millions of unvaccinated Americans to get their shots -- and for those who are eligible, to get their boosters. "I would hope that within the next week or two weeks,...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A security guard has died after he was shot while he protected a San Francisco Bay Area television news crew covering a smash-and-grab theft, part of a rash of organized retail crime in the region. “We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our...
A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
The Biden administration is restricting travel from eight countries in southern Africa over concerns about a new COVID-19 variant circulating in the region, according to senior administration officials. The restrictions on travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi begin Monday. The restrictions don't apply to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short...
Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped 28.3 percent compared with 2019 levels, as shoppers shifted more of their spending online and kicked off their shopping earlier in the year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic was up 47.5 percent compared with year-ago levels, Sensormatic said. This...
Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.
