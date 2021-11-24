ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Can you eat healthy during Thanksgiving? Yes, you can — here’s how

By Bobby Stilwell, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTOFB_0d5iaULq00

( WHNT ) – It’s a dilemma every Thanksgiving: stuff your face or wishfully eye that Thanksgiving bird.

How about a third option – enjoy the Thanksgiving turkey and all the trimmings, and do it in a healthy manner.

WATCH: How to make Thanksgiving dinner quick and easy

Registered Dietitian Lauren Dauro said it all comes down to a few simple steps.

Before the Meal

If you’re the one cooking for the family, think about substituting low-fat sour cream or baking the bird, instead of deep-frying it.

If you’re going to somebody else’s feast, take something you can enjoy in bigger portions.

Can’t find a turkey? Here are five things you can cook for Thanksgiving instead

Before heading to the feast, don’t skip breakfast. Eat one that’s nutritionally balanced and has lots of fiber.

During the Meal

Dauro said being restrictive and cutting yourself off from eating certain foods could make you feel deprived and result in you overeating later – instead, she suggested being intentional and mindful as you enjoy the Thanksgiving feast.

It’s only one day, she added – not an entire week.

Grandmother, stranger she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving in 2016 planning 6th holiday together

Pile up one plate of food you love and don’t go back for seconds.

When you’re eating, be sure to savor every bite and take it slow – Dauro said it takes the stomach 20 minutes to tell the brain you’re actually full.

Ease up on liquid calories, such as soda, juice, and alcohol.

Stay hydrated with water throughout the meal, and stay active throughout the day – keep the blood flowing.

Eat until you’re 80% full; you’ll know because you’ll feel full, but not stuffed and not ready to sleep off the inevitable food coma.

After the Meal

Dauro’s suggestion – freeze the leftovers and send them home with family so you don’t tempt yourself in the coming days.

Most importantly, remember: Thanksgiving is about being together after a long time apart, more so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And these tips aren’t just for Thanksgiving, either!

Dauro suggested not waiting until the new year to set fitness goals and to seek out a registered dietitian to help meet those goals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Reflector

Kathy Kolassa: Yes, you can eat bananas

Coping with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic is important. A few ways to cope with stress are to eat healthy well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, make time to unwind and connect with others. Please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, and when possible be vaccinated. Q I have had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Healthy Eating#Fitness#Calories#Whnt
Biloxi Sun Herald

Yes, you can stuff Thanksgiving turkey in your carry-on, TSA says. And that’s not all

As Thanksgiving nears, millions are expected to take to the friendly skies to see family and friends. Those tasked with bringing a holiday ham, turkey or festive side may wonder which items are OK to bring on board and which are better suited for storage. Most Thanksgiving foods and fixings are safe to travel with, but the best mode of transport will depend on the item, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.
thefreshtoast.com

So, You Got Too High Before Thanksgiving Dinner — Here’s What You Can Do

Feeling super high while surrounded by family is not a good time. Here’s how you can navigate this potentially awkward situation. Thanksgiving can be an emotional time of year, filled with food, booze, and close friends and family. While you may have the world’s best relationship with your loved ones, once you’re past a certain age, finding yourself drunk and in a food coma while in your childhood bedroom doesn’t always equal fun.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
WJLA

Here's how you can prepare your Thanksgiving turkey safely

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thanksgiving day, many kitchens can become disaster areas. If you're preparing your Thanksgiving feast Thursday, 7News On Your Side wants to ensure your holiday is a safe one. 7News spoke with expert Dr. Minh Duong of the Virginia Tech Department of Food Science & Technology on...
WASHINGTON, DC
Post Register

Thanksgiving is coming soon. Here's how you can help those who need food.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Chances are you may be heading to the grocery store soon picking up items for your Thanksgiving meal. But for thousands of people in the Treasure Valley, it might not be as easy. It's estimated there are about 60,000 people in Ada and Canyon County who are food insecure.
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
clickhole.com

It’s Officially Thanksgiving: Someone Put Grandma In The Oven

Hope you’re wearing pants with a flexible waistline and you’re ready to eat, because someone just put Grandma in the oven, which means Thanksgiving is officially here!. That’s right: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on TV, the cranberry sauce is cooking on the stove, and someone stuffed Grandma into the 425-degree oven, where she is quietly humming hymns to herself and minding her own business. Mm-mmm! Take a big whiff of that heavenly scent of pumpkin pie, gravy, and Grandma’s Clinique Happy perfume frying off her body, because this day comes but once a year!
FESTIVAL
12news.com

Here's how you can avoid that awkward convo at the Thanksgiving table

PHOENIX — Every year for the holiday's families get together to spend quality time together!. However, sometimes ovens aren't the only things heating up. Some people tend to lose their tempers over questionable topics. Psychologist Dr. Ellen Albertson says there are ways to wedge in positivity during the holidays with the people you love or try to love most!
purewow.com

Ina Garten’s Countdown to Thanksgiving Continues with This Chic Green Bean Side

We’ve been watching Ina Garten’s Instagram with bated breath ever since she announced that she’d be sharing a week’s worth of make-ahead Thanksgiving recipes. On Monday, she posted a pre-carved turkey and homemade gravy recipe. Yesterday, it was a drool-worthy mushroom-leek bread pudding packed with pancetta and Gruyère. Today, we feast our eyes upon a modern veggie side that blows the O.G. casserole out of the water: green beans gremolata.
RECIPES
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy