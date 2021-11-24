PODCAST: Cody Beers, WYDOT – More drunk driving enforcement expected over the holidays

Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO