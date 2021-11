Alabama football was able to mount a comeback and snag a win in four overtimes on the road against the Auburn Tigers. It took an unexpected, thrilling comeback and four incredibly odd overtimes, but the Alabama Crimson Tide went out and got a road win against the Auburn Tigers. This is an Iron Bowl that the Tigers probably should have won given how they controlled it until late in the evening, but that’s just not the way that ball bounced this year.

