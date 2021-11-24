Beyoncé sings with Kelly Rowland's son during Destiny's Child reunion – and it's too cute

Kelly Rowland isn’t facing a love ‘Dilemma’ anytime soon – she has been happily married to Tim Weatherspoon for a while. Here’s a scoop on how their love came to be. It’s a rare case of “art imitating life.” Kelly Rowland stars in the 2021 Lifetime original holiday movie Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, the third entry in the Liddle series. First came 2019’s Merry Liddle Christmas, which first introduced Kelly’s character, Jacquie Liddle, to the world. In 2020’s Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, Jacquie and Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) tried to pull off the perfect wedding, despite all the craziness from “her boisterous family” and a “snooty wedding planner.” Now, with Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, Jacquie and Tyler prepare for the arrival of the new addition to their family.
