ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's charcuterie board

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvJjC_0d5iZsN700

Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace , shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to put together a charcuterie board.

A charcuterie Board is an adult's way to play with their food. Its like finger-painting with cheese! Arrange how you like. Have fun with it. Use our photo and video as a guide, but build it as an expression of your love for all things culinary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hcJX_0d5iZsN700

Here are some important tips from our famous Cheese Monger:

• When creating the board, you want to have a variance in textures and flavors. Textures should start with soft and creamy, subtle, to very hard.

• Flavors should range from mild and buttery to pronounced and crystalized.

• Try to use 3 different types of milk if possible (goat, sheep and cow).

• Accoutrements should always compliment the cheeses. Sweet with salty. Honeys and dried fruits go well with cheese.

Ingredients:

• Parmigiano Reggiano/Italy (Chunked)

• Aged Manchego/Spain (Sliced Triangles)

• Aged Cheddar/USA (Sliced Rectangles)

• Brillat Savarin (Triple Crème)/France (Leave whole, top rind removed)

• Monte Embro (Ashed Goat Cheese)/Spain (Sliced ovals, cut in half)

• Culatello Prosciutto

• Mortadella

• Wild Boar Salami

• Capicolla

• Honey & Honey Comb

• Cheese Crackers

• Breadsticks

• Dried Strawberries

• Turkish Apricots

• Marcona Almonds

• Grapes (Black and Green)

• Fresh or Dried Figs

• Fresh Thyme for Garnish

Tools:

• Serving Platter or Cutting Board

• Serving Utensils (cheese knives, small tongs, forks, toothpicks)

• Small Bowls or Ramekins

Directions:

1. Meats are one of largest components on the board. Start there. Take a bread stick and spread some semi soft cheese on it. Warp prosciutto around the cheese rubbed breadstick.

2. Next, start filling the board with cheeses.

3. Add accoutrements (fruits, dries fruits and honey, jams or jellies)

4. Finish with crispy elements. Crackers, breadsticks, things with a crunch!

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Charcuterie#Types Of Cheese#Food Drink#Marketplace#Ashed Goat Cheese#Culatello Prosciutto#Capicolla#Cheese Crackers#Turkish
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Milk
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS News

Recipe: Cornbread Dressing, from New York Times Cooking

Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Yewande Komolafe's Cornbread Dressing. This crisp, rich and buttery dressing is excellent as a side dish for dinner on Thanksgiving and as leftovers the next day. Aromatics...
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
The Evening News

BBQ MY WAY: What's the best way to cook the turkey?

Call me paranoid, but I’ve already done my Thanksgiving shopping. My culinary nightmare would be waking up a couple of days before Thanksgiving and going to one store after another looking for all the accoutrements for the great American feast, only to find one empty shelf after another. With all...
RECIPES
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
theapopkachief.com

Try Maw-Maw’s Chicken Pie recipe for a meal that serves eight

This week, we turn to the wonderful book we were gifted by our editor’s mother-in-law, Southern Living All-Time Favorites. They develop or improve on many of our favorite recipes. From Southern Living All-Time Favorites, Chicken Cakes with Remoulade Sauce looks very interesting for your holiday entertaining. They say, “We love...
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Love and Lemons

25 Best Dutch Oven Recipes

These easy Dutch oven recipes show off the versatility of everyone's favorite cast-iron pot. Use yours to make bread, stew, pasta, risotto, and more!. ‘Tis the season of cozy soups, comforting stews…and holiday shopping. If you’re thinking about treating yourself or a loved one to a new piece of kitchen equipment, let me recommend a Dutch oven! This type of heavy-duty pot might seem like a specialty item, but if you cook often, I promise, you’ll use it daily. In fact, I always have one perched on my stovetop, ready and waiting for the next time I cook a soup, pasta, sauce, or whatever other Dutch oven recipes I might have up my sleeve on a given day.
RECIPES
24/7 Wall St.

25 Retro Restaurant Dishes We Might Never See Again

Food fashions come and go just like fashions of any other kind. Availability of new ingredients, increased familiarity with different cuisines, the imagination of chefs and restaurateurs, and simply changing consumer tastes all help shape what restaurant serve. Every era writes its own menus. These are food fads from the decade you were born. Until […]
RESTAURANTS
News 12

News 12

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy