Taking a flight this Thanksgiving? Here's what you need to know.

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Transportation Security Administration is asking travelers to pack smart and arrive early for their Thanksgiving flights.

The TSA says it expects to screen about 20 million passengers during the holiday.

MORE: 15 safety guidelines for traveling during the holidays

The COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal workers has not appeared to impact the TSA’s staffing so far despite the surge in travelers.

MacArthur Airport also says its staffing levels are not affected and that travelers should expect about 20 minutes to get through security.

News 12

News 12

