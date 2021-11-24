ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On The Scene: Freestyle Love Supreme -- the improv group where the audience is part of the act

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

It is Broadway's most unpredictable show, Freestyle Love Supreme, the improv group where the audience is part of the act.

With improv, a word, or a place, can inspire a performance, even right where you stand.

“It's so amazing, stop all that rapping, OK, why because we stuck in the traffic,” says Anthony Veneziale, co-founder of Freestyle Love Supreme.

In 2003, Lin Manuel Miranda and Veneziale started the group.

"To think that we started in a basement, and now that it's a show on Broadway, which is a dream no improvisor thought that they could have,” says Veneziale. “This is not where Improv goes.”

Singer Aneesa Folds says she was doubting her future in musical theatre when a teacher at Freestyle Live Supreme Academy spotted her talent.

“We doing it today,” says Folds. “It's Freestyle Love Supreme, we on Broadway."

She landed a life changing role.

“The thing about Freestyle Love Supreme that has been so beautiful for me is that I'm playing myself, and through this journey, I have learned that I'm enough,” says Folds. “Yeah, I'm still working on that and learning that. "

Folds' teacher was beat boxer, now her castmate, Chris Sullivan.

Each performance is different. The audience calls out words and situations, which the cast turns into a performance on the spot.

Freestyle Love Supreme, which received a special Tony Award this fall, runs at the Booth Theatre through Jan. 2.

